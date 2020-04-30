Ryan Reynolds Produced Game Show “Don’t” Comes to ABC June 11

TV fans hoping for a new game show to get invested in won’t have to wait much longer as ABC has released a first look and announced the premiere date for their new show Don’t. The silly game show hosted by Adam Scott and narrated by Ryan Reynolds comes to ABC on June 11.

What’s happening:

ABC has released a first look and announced the premiere date for their upcoming game show, Don’t .

. The outrageous game series will begin airing on Thursday June 11 (9:00-10:00 pm ET).

Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott (Big Little Lies), Don’t is a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is what it takes to win (finally!). Take a look:

About the game:

Contestants are given the opportunity to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 by tackling hilarious tasks, each with the simple rule: Don’t

In each episode, members of a four-person team strive to accomplish various challenges, such as “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House,” as they work together to build their bank.

If they fail a challenge, they don’t earn money and suffer ridiculous consequences!

Along the way, teams will have the choice to take risks by pushing the Don’t Push Button or taking a chance on a Don’t You Dare, You.

In the end, whatever money they have left in their bank – if anything – is theirs to keep.

The series is voiced by Ryan Reynolds and features hilarious, unexpected moments that break from the traditional game show format.

What they’re saying:

Adam Scott: “I’m excited for people to see Don’t and feel we made the right call in changing what was the working title: Please Do Not.”

Creative team: