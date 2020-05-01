Disney World Restaurants Remain Closed as Florida Reopens Dining

Walt Disney World has pushed an update to the My Disney Experience app stating that restaurants on Disney property will remain closed as Florida prepares to reopen restaurants on May 4th.
What’s Happening:
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has given the go-ahead for restaurantes to resume dine-in operation with new guidelines in place starting Monday, May 4th.
- Restaurants can reopen with reduced capacity of 25% of their indoor seating occupied. Outdoor dining is allowed as long as tables are spaced six-feet apart.
- The update states that Walt Disney World remains closed, specifically calling out Disney Springs as being non-operational.
- Disney Springs includes over sixty dining options managed by operating participants.