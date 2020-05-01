Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood Shares Inspiring Quotes on Marquee

Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood has updated their marquee with a few inspiring quotes from classic Disney films.

Going all the way back to the first animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a line from the song “With a Smile and a Song” says “Remember, you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.”

From the original Toy Story, Buzz Lightyear says “The important thing is that we stick together.” While it’s from the 1995 classic, the image used on the marquee is from Toy Story 4.

The historic and grand El Capitan Theatre, on Hollywood Blvd, in the heart of Hollywood, California Disney uses the marquee to thank the real life heroes during these #coronavirus times, #HealthCareWorkers pic.twitter.com/Xke8W6Bw5X — Jay L. Clendenin (@jaylclendenin) April 24, 2020

The Incredibles are used to thank the real heroes out there, our healthcare workers who devote their lives to keeping us healthy and safe.

Went for a drive today with the fam and took a photo burst from the car of these inspirational @ElCapitanThtre quotes 🥺 I love them pic.twitter.com/SZKgBHFpaJ — Jessica McDonald (@healthy_mouse) April 30, 2020

From “You Can Fly” in Peter Pan, another marquee image says “Think of the happiest things, it’s the same as having wings.”

Hey @jimmykimmel, our cat was overheated and wanted to go for a drive in the a/c so we took her down Hollywood Blvd. to pose in front of @ElCapitanThtre, obviously. She was like, “isn’t this where Jimmy Kimmel films!? Take a pic please!!! Meow!!!” #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/JHSMzMXKEW — britt (@beeb0022) April 26, 2020

And Zeus, father of Hercules, shares this wisdom: “A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart.”

We love these inspiring and uplifting messages. Thank you to the El Capitan Theatre for giving passersby hope and encouragement, and a little bit of pixie dust.