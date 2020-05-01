Freeform Launches Country-Wide Virtual Talent Search Digital Casting Call That Runs From May 1–8

You know, almost 20 years ago “being discovered” was as easy as landing at LAX, jumping in a car and driving aimlessly around Southern California running into celebrities at every corner and suddenly you’re Hollywood’s next big thing. In this day and age, we have to come up with some more creative ways to be discovered and audition, that’s why Freeform will run a one week virtual casting call to find their new talent.

The search culminates on May 8, with all submissions due by 7:00 p.m. PDT. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and must be at least 18 years-old to submit.

For additional information, please visit www.castittalent.com/Freeform_Search

Freeform connects to audiences with bold original programming and immersive social engagement that moves the cultural conversation a little forward. As Walt Disney Television’s young adult television network, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as grown-ish, The Bold Type, Good Trouble, Siren, Motherland: Fort Salem and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. The network also programs tentpole events such as “31 Nights of Halloween,” “Kick Off to Christmas” and “25 Days of Christmas.”

