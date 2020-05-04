ESPN Announces Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal with Korean Baseball Organization

by | May 4, 2020 10:31 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

ESPN has announced a deal with the Korea Baseball Organization to exclusively televise six regular-season games starting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN today announced it has reached an agreement with Eclat Media Group regarding the KBO League to exclusively televise six, live regular-season games per week in the U.S. starting Tuesday, May 5, at 1 am ET /Monday, May 4, at 10 pm PT.
  • One game will air each day, Tuesday through Sunday, generally on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App.
  • The telecasts will air Tuesdays-Fridays at 5:30 am ET, Saturdays at 4 am ET and Sundays at 1 am ET.
  • The Lions vs. Dinos Opening Day telecast will air on ESPN, following SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.
  • As part of the agreement, ESPN will become the exclusive English-language home for KBO League live games and highlights for the 2020 season.
  • The deal includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship.
  • ESPN’s game selections will be made and announced on a week-to-week basis during the season.

Game commentary:

  • ESPN play-by-play voices will provide commentary in English from their home studios. ESPN baseball commentators for the KBO League include:
    • Karl Ravech
    • Jon Sciambi
    • Eduardo Perez
    • Jessica Mendoza
    • Kyle Peterson

KBO Schedule on ESPN2

Date

Time (ET)

Game

Commentators

Tue, May 5*

1 am

NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions (Opening Day)

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez

Wed, May 6

5:30 am

Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez

Thu, May 7

5:30 am

NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez

Fri, May 8

5:30 am

KIA Tigers vs. Samsung Lions

Jon Sciambi, Kyle Peterson

Sat, May 9

4 am

LG Twins vs. NC Dinos

Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza

Sun, May 10

1 am

LG Twins vs. NC Dinos

Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza

*NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions Opening Day games airs Monday, May 4 at 10 pm PT.

What they’re saying:

  • Burke Magnus, ESPN executive vice president, programming: “We’re thrilled to become the exclusive English-language home to the KBO League and to showcase its compelling action and high-level of competition. We have a longstanding history of documenting the game of baseball and we’re excited to deliver these live events to sports fans.”
  • Un-Chan Chung, Commissioner of the Korea Baseball Organization: “The KBO League is one of the greatest baseball leagues with world-class players and many exciting initiatives. During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring consolation to the communities and provide guidelines to the world of sports. I am pleased that the KBO League can be introduced globally and hope this can be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport.”
 
 
