ESPN Announces Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal with Korean Baseball Organization

What’s happening:

ESPN today announced it has reached an agreement with Eclat Media Group regarding the KBO League to exclusively televise six, live regular-season games per week in the U.S. starting Tuesday, May 5, at 1 am ET /Monday, May 4, at 10 pm PT.

One game will air each day, Tuesday through Sunday, generally on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App .

and on the . The telecasts will air Tuesdays-Fridays at 5:30 am ET, Saturdays at 4 am ET and Sundays at 1 am ET.

The Lions vs. Dinos Opening Day telecast will air on ESPN, following SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

following SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. As part of the agreement, ESPN will become the exclusive English-language home for KBO League live games and highlights for the 2020 season.

The deal includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship.

ESPN’s game selections will be made and announced on a week-to-week basis during the season.

Game commentary:

ESPN play-by-play voices will provide commentary in English from their home studios. ESPN baseball commentators for the KBO League include: Karl Ravech Jon Sciambi Eduardo Perez Jessica Mendoza Kyle Peterson



KBO Schedule on ESPN2

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tue, May 5* 1 am NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions (Opening Day) Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Wed, May 6 5:30 am Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Thu, May 7 5:30 am NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Fri, May 8 5:30 am KIA Tigers vs. Samsung Lions Jon Sciambi, Kyle Peterson Sat, May 9 4 am LG Twins vs. NC Dinos Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza Sun, May 10 1 am LG Twins vs. NC Dinos Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza

