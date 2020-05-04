ESPN Announces Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal with Korean Baseball Organization

ESPN has announced a deal with the Korea Baseball Organization to exclusively televise six regular-season games starting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
What’s happening:
- ESPN today announced it has reached an agreement with Eclat Media Group regarding the KBO League to exclusively televise six, live regular-season games per week in the U.S. starting Tuesday, May 5, at 1 am ET /Monday, May 4, at 10 pm PT.
- One game will air each day, Tuesday through Sunday, generally on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App.
- The telecasts will air Tuesdays-Fridays at 5:30 am ET, Saturdays at 4 am ET and Sundays at 1 am ET.
- The Lions vs. Dinos Opening Day telecast will air on ESPN, following SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.
- As part of the agreement, ESPN will become the exclusive English-language home for KBO League live games and highlights for the 2020 season.
- The deal includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship.
- ESPN’s game selections will be made and announced on a week-to-week basis during the season.
Game commentary:
- ESPN play-by-play voices will provide commentary in English from their home studios. ESPN baseball commentators for the KBO League include:
- Karl Ravech
- Jon Sciambi
- Eduardo Perez
- Jessica Mendoza
- Kyle Peterson
KBO Schedule on ESPN2
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Game
|
Commentators
|
Tue, May 5*
|
1 am
|
NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions (Opening Day)
|
Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|
Wed, May 6
|
5:30 am
|
Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins
|
Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|
Thu, May 7
|
5:30 am
|
NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions
|
Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|
Fri, May 8
|
5:30 am
|
KIA Tigers vs. Samsung Lions
|
Jon Sciambi, Kyle Peterson
|
Sat, May 9
|
4 am
|
LG Twins vs. NC Dinos
|
Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza
|
Sun, May 10
|
1 am
|
LG Twins vs. NC Dinos
|
Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza
*NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions Opening Day games airs Monday, May 4 at 10 pm PT.
What they’re saying:
- Burke Magnus, ESPN executive vice president, programming: “We’re thrilled to become the exclusive English-language home to the KBO League and to showcase its compelling action and high-level of competition. We have a longstanding history of documenting the game of baseball and we’re excited to deliver these live events to sports fans.”
- Un-Chan Chung, Commissioner of the Korea Baseball Organization: “The KBO League is one of the greatest baseball leagues with world-class players and many exciting initiatives. During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring consolation to the communities and provide guidelines to the world of sports. I am pleased that the KBO League can be introduced globally and hope this can be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport.”