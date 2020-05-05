Seven Highlights From Today’s Walt Disney Company Q2 Earnings Call

by | May 5, 2020 5:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Earlier today, the Walt Disney Company held arguably one of the most important earnings calls in the history of the company. Led for the first time by new CEO Bob Chapek (with an appearance from Executive Chairman Bob Iger), one major announcement seemed to overshadow the call, but we were able to catch several other notable highlights.

Summer dividend cancelled

Aside from the announcement that $DIS stock was down 30% and the impact to Disney’s Parks, Experiences, and Products was $1 billion, we were also told that the dividend would be suspended, which caused the stock to fall in after hours trading. Interestingly, articles in recent weeks had criticized Disney for retaining their dividend despite furloughing employees…even though the company had not yet declared a dividend in the first place (and now won’t).

Disney+ is coming to Japan in June and has even more subscribers

Disney+, at less than a year old, already has 54.5 million subscribers. However, despite the fact that the numbers are better than expected, Disney will not be updating their guidance and will continue to make the planned investments for the business. Disney+ will also be debuting in Japan in June.

Shanghai Disneyland reopening

The biggest news coming from the earnings call is the reopening of the Shanghai Disneyland Resort, resuming daily operations on May 11th. Full details and changes to the resort’s operation — and what they might suggest about what we can expect here at home — can be found at our article here.

Domestic parks will have to wait

No updates on the reopening of the North American parks were given, with Bob Chapek only suggesting that restaurants and retail (read: Downtown Disney District/Disney Springs) would likely be re-opening before parks. He also believes that no matter what capacity they have when they open, the guests will arrive to fill the parks.

Disney Cruise Line will take a while to resume

Per Bob Chapek, Disney Cruise Line ships will not be running for the next few months, and when asked if this would cause any interruption to future plans for the Cruise Line (and its three new ships) it was suggested that everything was still on track, though it wasn’t confirmed outright.

Disney isn’t abandoning the movie theatre release model

Still believing in the theatrical business, Disney admitted that they may have to make some changes due to changes in the marketplace. In terms of large scale film productions, Disney says they aren’t sure when they will resume but that they will be responsible when they do.

ESPN is finding some success even without live sports

ESPN’s primetime audience was up in April for their key demographic, and found success with The Last Dance and the Virtual NFL Draft. The cable network also plans on rolling out three new films as well as a virtual ESPYs presentation. Chapek says the company still believes in the idea of live sports, and suggested that live sports could be moved over to ABC when there is a shortage of scripted programming.

All in all, with the current events of the world today, this earnings call showed us that there are bright spots with more on the horizon, though some might take just a bit longer to get to.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend