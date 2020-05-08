Additional Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Hotels Now Accepting Reservations Starting Next Week

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has not announced when they will be reopening their park, however they are now taking reservations at all three of their hotels with stays as early as next week.

What’s happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland is now currently accepting hotel reservations Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Disney Explorers Lodge Disney’s Hollywood Hotel

Previously, only the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel had been available.

Right now as we visit the official website

Further checking of dates on the site shows pricing and add-on options, such as in room surprises, starting on May 16th.

We attempted to make a reservation for 3 guests at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel for May 16-17th. We were able to select a standard room, skipped add-ons, and made it to checkout before we stopped.

Please note Hong Kong Disneyland has not announced any plans to reopen its park at this time.

Resort promotions:

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is offering two promotional deals Advance Purchase Room Offer – special perks and discounts for purchasing at least 7 days ahead of arrival. 2 Nights Plus Offer – up to 20% discount on price of room when booking 2 or more consecutive nights.



