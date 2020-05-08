Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has not announced when they will be reopening their park, however they are now taking reservations at all three of their hotels with stays as early as next week.
What’s happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland is now currently accepting hotel reservations for all three of their resort hotels:
- Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel
- Disney Explorers Lodge
- Disney’s Hollywood Hotel
- Previously, only the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel had been available.
- Right now as we visit the official website, the drop down dates show availability for as early as May 9th, however when that day is selected, (with the exception of the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel) guests are prompted to call for availability.
- Further checking of dates on the site shows pricing and add-on options, such as in room surprises, starting on May 16th.
- We attempted to make a reservation for 3 guests at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel for May 16-17th. We were able to select a standard room, skipped add-ons, and made it to checkout before we stopped.
- Please note Hong Kong Disneyland has not announced any plans to reopen its park at this time.
Resort promotions:
- Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is offering two promotional deals at this time
- Advance Purchase Room Offer – special perks and discounts for purchasing at least 7 days ahead of arrival.
- 2 Nights Plus Offer – up to 20% discount on price of room when booking 2 or more consecutive nights.
ICYMI:
- The Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel recently tested out limited character dining experiences at their Enchanted Garden Restaurant.