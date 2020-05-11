Comedic Legend Jerry Stiller Passes Away at the Age of 92

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has passed away from natural causes at the age of 92. His son Ben Stiller shared the news of his father’s death early this morning.

What’s happening:

Variety

Stiller was a comedic legend whose career spanned decades and included stage, screen, television, and voice acting.

He was married to Anne Meara for more than 60 years (her passing) and the couple formed the comedy duo Stiller & Meara. They performed together numerous times on The Ed Sullivan Show and were also part of the improv group Compass Players, who would later become Second City. The couple appeared in many of Ben Stiller’s films playing a variety of eccentric characters in memorable supporting roles.

and were also part of the improv group Compass Players, who would later become Second City. The couple appeared in many of Ben Stiller’s films playing a variety of eccentric characters in memorable supporting roles. He also originated the role of Mr. Turnblad, Tracy’s (Ricki Lake) dad in the 1988 film Hairspray directed by John Waters. He then had a bit role In the 2007 musical remake as Mr. Pinky.

Stiller is best known to audiences for his television work guest starring as Frank Costanza, the loud and aloof father of George in the long running show Seinfeld ; and as the aging Arthur Spooner who moves in with his daughter and son-in-law in King of Queens.

; and as the aging Arthur Spooner who moves in with his daughter and son-in-law in In between his network television appearances, Stiller would lend his voice to several Disney series and films including: Heavyweights Hercules (TV Series) Teacher’s Pet The Lion King 11/2 Fish Hooks Planes: Fire & Rescue



What they’re saying:

Ben Stiller: "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

"He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad." Jason Alexander:

Keith Olbermann : “ Not only was he a marvelous comedian and actor, but if you had Jerry Stiller in your corner, you had an implacable advocate and friend #RIPJerry.”

Not only was he a marvelous comedian and actor, but if you had Jerry Stiller in your corner, you had an implacable advocate and friend #RIPJerry.” Parry Shen:

[easy-social-share]