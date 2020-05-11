Comedic Legend Jerry Stiller Passes Away at the Age of 92

by | May 11, 2020 10:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has passed away from natural causes at the age of 92. His son Ben Stiller shared the news of his father’s death early this morning.

via Variety

What’s happening:

  • Variety is reporting that actor Jerry Stiller has passed away at 92, with son, Ben confirming the news this morning on Twitter.
  • Stiller was a comedic legend whose career spanned decades and included stage, screen, television, and voice acting.
  • He was married to Anne Meara for more than 60 years (her passing) and the couple formed the comedy duo Stiller & Meara. They performed together numerous times on The Ed Sullivan Show and were also part of the improv group Compass Players, who would later become Second City. The couple appeared in many of Ben Stiller’s films playing a variety of eccentric characters in memorable supporting roles.
  • He also originated the role of Mr. Turnblad, Tracy’s (Ricki Lake) dad in the 1988 film Hairspray directed by John Waters. He then had a bit role In the 2007 musical remake as Mr. Pinky.

Via Deadline

  • Stiller is best known to audiences for his television work guest starring as Frank Costanza, the loud and aloof father of George in the long running show Seinfeld; and as the aging Arthur Spooner who moves in with his daughter and son-in-law in King of Queens.
  • In between his network television appearances, Stiller would lend his voice to several Disney series and films including:

What they’re saying:

  • Ben Stiller: "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."
  • Jason Alexander: “Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.”
  • Keith Olbermann: “Not only was he a marvelous comedian and actor, but if you had Jerry Stiller in your corner, you had an implacable advocate and friend #RIPJerry.”
  • Parry Shen: “Yes, he was a comedic legend – we all know this. But I want the world to also know what a kind, generous & truly class act he was from someone who experienced it firsthand. I will NEVER forget, nor stop telling this story to folks until the day I leave this world.”
 
 
Comments

