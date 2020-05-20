Alan Menken Hired to Write Music for John Lasseter’s Skydance Animation Film “Spellbound”

Composer Alan Menken has signed on to write music for Skydance Animation’s upcoming film Spellbound.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Alan Menken has been hired to write songs for Skydance Animation’s Spellbound.
- Menken will partner with frequent lyricist Glenn Slater and the music will be produced by Chris Montan, former president of Walt Disney Music.
- Spellbound is being written by Linda Woolverton (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and two of the writers of Disney’s live-action Mulan, Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin.
- The story follows a young girl who is trying to break a spell that has split her kingdom in two.
- Former Chief Creative Officer of Disney and Pixar Animation, John Lasseter, is Head of Animation at Skydance Animation. He previously worked with Alan Menken and Glenn Slater on Tangled.