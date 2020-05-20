Watch “The Lion King and the Rhythms of the Pride Lands” from Disneyland Paris in New Watch Parties Video

Disneyland Paris has released a professionally shot performance of The Lion King and the Rhythms of the Pride Lands as part of their Watch Parties video series.
- Disneyland Paris has released a full performance of the stage show The Lion King and the Rhythms of the Pride Lands.
- The show debuted as part of The Lion King & Jungle Festival in 2019.
- Lead your pride to Disneyland Paris and ‘be prepared’ to live iconic moments from The Lion King like you’ve never lived them before.
- Immerse yourself in a brand new, world-exclusive stage show shaking and swaying to the sound of beating drums and hypnotic rhythms.
- Jump, swing and roar as a tribe of singers, dancers and acrobats dressed as Rafiki, Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Nala, Mufasa and Scar brilliantly bring famous Pride Rock anthems to life before your very eyes.
