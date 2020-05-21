Sony Announces Marvel Iron Man VR PlayStation bundle and demo download

PlayStation VR will release a downloadable demo of the Marvel Iron Man VR game today and announced a special system bundle that comes with the full game, releasing July 3rd.
What’s Happening:
- Sony is releasing Marvel Iron Man VR on July 3rd and fans with the system can download a demo today.
- The demo includes:
- “Malibu” tutorial mission
- Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts
- “Out of the Blue” Stark Jet gameplay mission
- Flight Challenge optional mission
- Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission
- In addition, fans who play the demo and buy the game will receive an exclusive Molten Lava Armor Deco.
- Sony also announced a PS VR bundle coming July 3rd that includes the game, PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move motion controllers, Marvel’s Iron Man VR Blu-ray disc, and a PS VR Demo Disc. This bundle retails for $349.99.
- Click here to download the Marvel Iron Man VR Demo from the PlayStation store.
- Click here to pre-order Marvel Iron Man VR.
- Click here to pre-order the Marvel Iron Man VR PlayStation VR Bundle.