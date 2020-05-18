“Iron Man VR” Gets New July Release Date

During today’s “Marvel Minute” YouTube video, Marvel announced a new release date for the highly-anticipated virtual reality game based on one of our favorite Avengers – Iron Man VR.

After it was originally announced to debut on May 15 at last year’s New York Comic-Con Iron Man VR will be released on July 3.

will be released on July 3. The game will allow players to become Tony Stark, suit up as Iron Man, interact with famous allies and face off with “ghosts” from Tony’s past.

