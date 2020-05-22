Jon Landau Posts Set Piece From Upcoming “Avatar” Sequel, Ready to Get Back to Production

by | May 22, 2020 12:36 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

We have some good news for concerned fans waiting to speak Na’vi in a theater again. Yesterday, the Producer of the first Avatar film, Jon Landau, took to Instagram to show off one of the set pieces of the long-awaited sequel to the film.

What’s Happening:

  • Jon Landau, producer of hit films like Titanic and the first Avatar film, has taken to his Instagram account to show off a new set piece from the upcoming sequel to the original Avatar.
  • The set pieces appear to be some kind of ships, one named “The Matador” that Landau says is a high-speed command vessel.
  • The original Avatar was released in 2009, with advancements in 3D technology and an enticing story, quickly became the number one grossing film of all time. Holding that record for ten years until Avengers: Endgame took it in 2019.
  • In January of 2010, the film’s Director, James Cameron, announced that there would be “several more” Avatar films, with a smattering of new production and release dates being thrown around, delayed and/or cancelled over the next ten years. It was in May of 2019 after the Disney/Fox acquisition that a solid timeline for the sequels was released for four Avatar sequels alternating every year starting in 2021.
  • The Coronavirus pandemic has created a slight hiccup in the production of the sequels so the timeline might be thrown off again, but Landau’s Instagram post suggests they are ready to get back on track.
  • Landau captioned the post: “Our Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more.”
  • In between all the sequel drama over the last decade, Landau and Cameron were able to collaborate with Walt Disney Imagineering to bring the world of Pandora and Avatar to life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park with Pandora: The World of Avatar which opened to the public in 2017. According to the land’s backstory, the world that the guests step into takes place long after the original film and the upcoming sequels.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend