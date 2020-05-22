Jon Landau Posts Set Piece From Upcoming “Avatar” Sequel, Ready to Get Back to Production

We have some good news for concerned fans waiting to speak Na’vi in a theater again. Yesterday, the Producer of the first Avatar film, Jon Landau, took to Instagram to show off one of the set pieces of the long-awaited sequel to the film.
What’s Happening:
- Jon Landau, producer of hit films like Titanic and the first Avatar film, has taken to his Instagram account to show off a new set piece from the upcoming sequel to the original Avatar.
- The set pieces appear to be some kind of ships, one named “The Matador” that Landau says is a high-speed command vessel.
- The original Avatar was released in 2009, with advancements in 3D technology and an enticing story, quickly became the number one grossing film of all time. Holding that record for ten years until Avengers: Endgame took it in 2019.
- In January of 2010, the film’s Director, James Cameron, announced that there would be “several more” Avatar films, with a smattering of new production and release dates being thrown around, delayed and/or cancelled over the next ten years. It was in May of 2019 after the Disney/Fox acquisition that a solid timeline for the sequels was released for four Avatar sequels alternating every year starting in 2021.
- The Coronavirus pandemic has created a slight hiccup in the production of the sequels so the timeline might be thrown off again, but Landau’s Instagram post suggests they are ready to get back on track.
- Landau captioned the post: “Our Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more.”
- In between all the sequel drama over the last decade, Landau and Cameron were able to collaborate with Walt Disney Imagineering to bring the world of Pandora and Avatar to life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park with Pandora: The World of Avatar which opened to the public in 2017. According to the land’s backstory, the world that the guests step into takes place long after the original film and the upcoming sequels.