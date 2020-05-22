LEGOLAND Florida Celebrates Upcoming Golf Charity With Mini Scenes of Celebrity Players

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is celebrating the upcoming charity golf game featuring Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady in Miniland, USA with “mini” golf scenes of the four players.

What’s Happening:

Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity will be played on Sunday, May 24 in Hobe Sound, Florida.

will be played on Sunday, May 24 in Hobe Sound, Florida. The charity event is expected to raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

LEGOLAND Florida is giving fans an early look at the game with a few staged scenes of LEGO versions of celebrity players Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady.

The photos were taken in the park’s Miniland, USA section.

LEGOLAND Florida reopens to Guests on June 1st with new safety protocols in place. Click here

More images from the photo shoot can be seen below.