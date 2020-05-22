LEGOLAND Florida Resort Announces June 1st Reopening

LEGOLAND Florida Resort has been given the all clear to welcome guests back to their brick built parks and hotels. The resort has announced it will open on June 1st with new health and safety measures in place for guests and employees.

What’s happening:

LEGOLAND Florida Resort has announced they will officially reopen on Monday, June 1.

The Resort’s extensive plan of enhanced health and safety measures have been endorsed

LEGOLAND Florida’s health and safety measures fully comply with Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 2020-123.

The health and safety of guests and employees at LEGOLAND Florida Resort remains the top priority.

As the Resort opens new measures included: Reduced capacity Cashless payments Social distancing practices Enhanced cleaning

LEGOLAND’s reopening plan has been developed with measures based on government advice and the requirements of health authorities.

Guests can stay up-to-date, with operational changes, as well as health and safety enhancements online by visiting: legoland.com/operations-update

What they’re saying:

General Manager of LEGOLAND Florida Resort Rex Jackson: “As part of Merlin Entertainments, our leaders across the globe have been sharing best practices daily, and we’ve been able to apply what we’ve learned from other successful Merlin attraction reopenings to be confident with our Resort’s reopening plan. In addition, we have also sought guidance from our partners at AdventHealth. We’re ready to play, and we look forward to reopening LEGOLAND Florida Resort as a safe and memorable place for families to play again.”

What to Expect From the Reopening of LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Planning

Guests are encouraged to download the LEGOLAND mobile app, and review the website in advance of their arrival.

Here they will find the full outline for: New arrival procedures New attractions procedures Details on enhanced cleaning measures

Tickets and vacations should be booked in advance online, when possible.

Guests should be prepared to make on-site payments using a credit or debit card as cash will no longer be accepted on property.

on property. Guests experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19 should refrain from visiting the Resort.

Arrival

At the time of reopening, the Park will operate at 50% (percent) of its capacity.

If guests are arriving by car, they should expect to leave spaces in between vehicles and follow additional spacing instructions.

All park employees and guests will be required to undergo non-invasive temperature checks.

Those with a temperature of 100.4°F will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

Through the Resort

Every employee at LEGOLAND will wear a facial covering.

LEGOLAND will provide complimentary masks to encourage all our guests, ages three and above, to do the same. Brick-themed spatial markers and kid-friendly, parkwide signage will help remind guests of social distancing recommendations and hygiene practices.

More than 200 hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park.

Guests can view these locations on the LEGOLAND mobile app while traversing the park.

Character meet and greets and other select attractions will be suspended at the time of reopening.

Enhanced cleaning measures throughout the day will disinfect high frequency touch points, including: Ride restraints Tables and chairs Service counters Handles Door handles

Guests will also see enhancements in the app over the coming weeks that will allow them to reserve their spot in queue lines for major attractions directly from their own devices.

Operating Hours

The Resort will initially open with adjusted operating hours. LEGOLAND Theme Park will be open daily from 10 am to 5 pm LEGOLAND Waterpark will be open daily from 12 pm to 4 pm



LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel