The 2020 ESPYS to Be Hosted by Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and Russell Wilson

The 2020 ESPYS will have a different look this year, and is shifting its focus from outstanding athletic achievement to further highlight narratives of service, perseverance, and courage within the world of sports. This year, the show will be hosted by several of the world’s top athletes: Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, OL Reign winger Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The ESPYS will air on ESPN on June 21 at 9 PM ET.

The three hosts are some of the most prolific athletes of their respective sports.

Bird has won three WNBA championships, four Olympic gold medals, two NCAA Championships, and four FIBA World Cups.

She has been selected to eleven WNBA All-Star teams and eight All-WNBA teams and is the WNBA All-Time Assists Leader.

Rapinoe won gold at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with the national team she co-captained alongside Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan.

She was also named The Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019.

Wilson has started in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII, and has been named to seven Pro Bowls.

He holds the record for most regular season wins by an NFL quarterback through eight seasons (86).

The 2020 ESPYS will include the Sports Humanitarian Awards, with several key awards including the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, among others.

The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993.

ESPN has helped raise close to $116 million for the V Foundation over the past 27 years.

The ESPYS are co-produced by Maggievision Productions.

What they’re saying: