Upcoming Episode of MeTV’s “Collector’s Call” to Feature Mickey Mouse Memorabilia

by | Jun 3, 2020 10:04 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

This week on MeTV’s original series, Collector’s Call, audiences will meet an avid Disney fan and the owner of the largest Mickey Mouse memorabilia collection in the world. The Disney centric episode airs Sunday, June 7 at 9pm ET/PT.

Via Today.com

What’s happening:

  • Every Disney fan likes to think they love the brand more than anyone else, but Janet Esteves can prove that her love for Mickey Mouse is very real.
  • An upcoming episode of MeTV’s original series Collector’s Call will feature Esteves’s Mickey Mouse collection which is so big, that she’s the Guinness World Record holder for most Mickey Mouse memorabilia. Oh boy!
  • Exactly how big is this collection? Esteves owns more than 14,000 (yes, fourteen thousand) items dedicated to the classic Disney icon.
  • The series is hosted by former Mousekeeter, Lisa Whelchel (Facts of Life) and audiences can check out Janet Esteves’ episode on Sunday June 7 at 9:30 PM ET/PT.
  • Not sure where to watch? Visit the MeTV website for a complete list of all the local station affiliates.

About the Episode:

  • “As the Guinness World Record holder for the most Mickey Mouse memorabilia, you might say Janet Esteves is mad about Mickey! Her collection, with over 14,000 items includes over 130 watches, a Swarovski crystal Mickey Mouse handbag, a Mickey Mouse record player and a 7-foot Mickey Mouse statue. Joining Janet is her husband Jose, who plays a huge role in her collecting–beginning with their honeymoon to Disney World in the 1970’s. Kate Martin, a certified appraiser and Mickey fan herself, will appraise the collection and see if she can convince Janet to give up one of her beloved Mickey’s in exchange for a one-of-a-kind Mickey Mouse item made especially for her.”

About Collector’s Call:

  • Host Lisa Whelchel is back for the 26 episode season to meet with new collector's across the country who will share their passion for pop culture memorabilia.
  • In this series she meets some of the nation's biggest collectors of pop culture memorabilia to give viewers an inside look at fascinating and rarely-seen private collections.

More Collector’s Call:

 
 
Send this to a friend