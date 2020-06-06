Disney World Announces Merchandise Operational Changes Ahead of Resort Reopening

Walt Disney World has announced some new modifications to their merchandise operation as resort gift shops and theme parks prepare to reopen.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has made the following operational changes to their gift shop operations.
- New product launches and limited edition merchandise will not be available at the Walt Disney World Resort, available exclusively on shopDisney for the time being.
- Pin trading will be available inside gift shops through Disney’s pin boards, but Cast Members will not be wearing lanyards with tradable pins.
- Package delivery service has been suspended to the front of theme parks and to Disney Resorts.
- Guests can still have merchandise shipped to their home directly from a Disney gift shop.
- Dressing rooms are closed and Guests will not be able to try on apparel before they purchase the items.
- Disney’s standard return policies remain in place and Guests can return merchandise in-person when stores reopen.
