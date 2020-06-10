ABC Will Rebroadcast “Let It Fall Los Angeles 1982-1992” With a Special Introduction by John Legend

ABC will air an encore presentation of the ABC News special Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 on Tuesday, June 16th, at 8:00 pm ET.

What’s Happening:

on Tuesday, June 16th, at 8:00 pm ET. The rebroadcast will feature a new introduction from John Legend.

This award-winning ABC News documentary covers the events that lead up to the 1992 L.A. Uprising following the Rodney King verdict.

This documentary was produced in 2017 for the 25th anniversary of the historic event.

Let It Fall was awarded with the National Board of Review’s Freedom of Expression Award and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.

Academy Award-winning director John Ridley worked with ABC News to create the film, which delves beyond the conflict between law enforcement and the black community to look at tensions across the city as a whole.

The film traces the roots of the civil unrest to a decade before the uprising, providing crucial insight into events that must be understood in order to understand the frustration and anger being seen today.

Let It Fall features exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses and people directly involved in the events from diverse neighborhoods across the city.

National Geographic recently held a screening of their film on the same topic, LA 92, along with a virtual conversation.

