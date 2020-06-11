Disney Animation’s “Myth: A Frozen Tale” Virtual Reality Experience Now Available for Oculus Quest

by | Jun 11, 2020 10:33 AM Pacific Time

Last fall, around the time its tremendously popular animated sequel Frozen 2 was about to hit theaters, Disney unveiled a tie-in Virtual Reality short film entitled “Myth: A Frozen Tale”, which (according to the review by Laughing Place reporter Kyle Burbank) “takes elements of Frozen 2 and lets viewers experience them in an all-new way.”

At the time, the acclaimed VR experience was exclusive to those who attended Frozen 2’s Southern California press junket and/or its World Premiere in Hollywood, but now “Myth: A Frozen Tale” is finally making its way into consumer’s homes thanks to a release today on the Oculus Quest all-in-one VR headset.

Watch Myth: A Frozen Tale l VR Short l Trailer:

What’s happening:

  • “Myth: A Frozen Tale” has been released on the Oculus Quest platform. It is the first VR short from Disney Animation to be inspired by one of its feature films.
  • This short was nominated for the Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project award by the Visual Effects Society and features “an original music score and stylized art direction to deliver a unique virtual and visceral experience.”
  • “Myth: A Frozen Tale” was directed by Jeff Gipson (“Cycles”) and costs $2.99 to download on Oculus Quest.
  • The partnership between Facebook’s Oculus and Walt Disney Animation Studios was facilitated by The Walt Disney Studios StudioLAB, which is dedicated to assisting studio creatives push the limits on advanced technology.

What they’re saying:

  • Nicholas Russell, producer: “The entire filmmaking team behind ‘Myth: A Frozen Tale’ is excited to be able to bring our film to the Oculus Quest. Being able to immerse our audiences directly into this unique cinematic experience, to truly feel the power and presence of the elemental spirits from in ‘Frozen 2’ from the comfort of their home, is an incredible reward for a lot of hard work. We hope it shows you that storytelling in VR had a very bright future.”

Disney’s feature film Frozen 2 is available for streaming exclusively on Disney+.

