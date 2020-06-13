Colleagues From the Walt Disney Company Share Their Stories of Racial Inequality in a New Video

Disney released a new 5-minute video in collaboration with ESPN’s The Undefeated where Black Cast Members and employees of the Walt Disney Company share their experiences of feeling racism in America and start a conversation of how we move forward from this pivotal moment.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has shared a new video on YouTube where employees from throughout the Walt Disney Company share their stories of racial inequality.
- The video highlights the need for greater understanding from fellow Americans and what you can do to broaden your horizon and help be part of the change.
- ESPN’s The Undefeated collaborated with Disney on this video, the premier platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture.