ABC Cancels Romantic Dramedy “The Baker and the Beauty”

ABC has opted not to renew their midseason romantic dramedy, The Baker and the Beauty.
- What’s happening:
According to Deadline, ABC has cancelled the drama series The Baker and the Beauty.
- The Baker and the Beauty was based on an Israeli series and adapted for American television with the focus on a Cuban family living in Miami.
- The series focused on the oldest son in the Garcia family, Daniel, who splits up with his longtime girlfriend and instantly meets one of the world’s biggest superstars who also happens to be newly single.
- The Baker and the Beauty had all the right ingredients to make a hit: a charming cast, a relatable family, even hot topics including a teenager coming out to her family, and entrepreneurial women growing their businesses.
- While the series had really likable characters and an interesting storyline, it’s cute moments didn’t resonate with the target audience as the show reportedly had one of the lowest ratings for the network.
- The Baker and the Beauty premiered on April 13 and aired a total of 9 episodes.
Synopsis:
- “Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton, an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?”
Series cast:
- Victor Rasuk
- Nathalie Kelley
- Carlos Gomez
- Dan Bucatinsky
- Lisa Vidal
- Belissa Escobedo
- Michelle Veintimilla
- David Del Rio
Creative team:
- Executive produced by:
- Dean Georgaris
- David Frankel
- Avi Nir (of Keshet Studios)
- Alon Shtruzman
- Peter Traugott
- Rachel Kaplan
- Assi Azar (original series creator)
- Produced by:
- Universal TV
- ABC Studios
- Keshet Studios