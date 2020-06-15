ABC Cancels Romantic Dramedy “The Baker and the Beauty”

ABC has opted not to renew their midseason romantic dramedy, The Baker and the Beauty.

What’s happening:

According to Deadline The Baker and the Beauty.

The Baker and the Beauty was based on an Israeli series and adapted for American television with the focus on a Cuban family living in Miami.

was based on an Israeli series and adapted for American television with the focus on a Cuban family living in Miami. The series focused on the oldest son in the Garcia family, Daniel, who splits up with his longtime girlfriend and instantly meets one of the world’s biggest superstars who also happens to be newly single.

The Baker and the Beauty had all the right ingredients to make a hit:

had While the series had really likable characters and an interesting storyline, it’s cute moments didn’t resonate with the target audience as the show reportedly had one of the lowest ratings for the network.

The Baker and the Beauty premiered on April 13 and aired a total of 9 episodes.

Synopsis:

“Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton, an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?”

Series cast:

Victor Rasuk

Nathalie Kelley

Carlos Gomez

Dan Bucatinsky

Lisa Vidal

Belissa Escobedo

Michelle Veintimilla

David Del Rio

Creative team: