TV Review: “The Baker and the Beauty”

There have been many takes on the tale of Beauty and the Beast over the years. From Fran Drescher in The Beautician and the Beast to Hilary Duff in Beauty and the Briefcase, the “Tale as old as time” has given birth to new and modern takes on the classic story. But ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty turns it on its head in a number of ways.

Rather than being called “The Beauty and the Baker,” the title swap is fitting as the story follows Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk) and his Cuban American family in Miami. On the eve of Daniel’s 4 year anniversary with his prissy girlfriend, she publicly proposes to him in one of Miami’s trendiest restaurants and he realizes he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life with her. She causes a big scene that catches the attention of a fellow diner, Noa Hamilton, one of the most famous and successful women in the world.

Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley, ABC’s Body of Proof) is the daughter of a famous hotel owner, a fashion mogul, and a social media sensation. She takes pity on Daniel after his public breakup and invites him to join her and her entourage for a night of fun, which turns into the start of a romance that the press will eventually refer to as “The Baker and the Beauty.” She jokingly offers him three wishes and ends up smitten for him by the end of the night.

The pilot episode plays like a great romantic comedy that feels much too short. It leaves you wanting more and I ended up binging the four screener episodes back-to-back without a break. It’s romantic, sexy, and fun, the kind of show you’ll wish would never end. The characters and actors are charming and relatable.

What really sets The Baker and the Beauty apart from other romance dramedies is the family dynamic. Daniel lives at home with his parents, DJ younger brother, and teenage sister, and the whole family works in the family bakery, which Daniel plans to take over someday. You quickly find yourself caring for all of the family members, particularly Belissa Escobedo as Daniel’s sister. She steals every scene she’s in and her subplot pays off big time by the fourth episode.

The show deals with fame and celebrity in an honest and revealing way, showcasing both sides of the blessing and curse of being publicly adored. As Daniel and Hamilton dive deeper into each other’s lives, his world begins to get flipped upside down. The series certainly has elements of drama, but plays equally for lighthearted uplifting moments and laugh-out-loud comedy.

While a bit predictable at times, I quickly fell in love with The Baker and the Beauty. It fills a void that hasn’t been filled for me since Ugly Betty went off the air. It’s lively, vibrant, romantic, and gripping all at the same time. Cozy up on the couch with ABC’s on Mondays at 10:00 pm starting April 13th.

I give The Baker and the Beauty 4 out of 5 Pastelitos.