TV Review: “The Baker and the Beauty”

by | Apr 6, 2020 9:51 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

There have been many takes on the tale of Beauty and the Beast over the years. From Fran Drescher in The Beautician and the Beast to Hilary Duff in Beauty and the Briefcase, the “Tale as old as time” has given birth to new and modern takes on the classic story. But ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty turns it on its head in a number of ways.

Rather than being called “The Beauty and the Baker,” the title swap is fitting as the story follows Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk) and his Cuban American family in Miami. On the eve of Daniel’s 4 year anniversary with his prissy girlfriend, she publicly proposes to him in one of Miami’s trendiest restaurants and he realizes he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life with her. She causes a big scene that catches the attention of a fellow diner, Noa Hamilton, one of the most famous and successful women in the world.

Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley, ABC’s Body of Proof) is the daughter of a famous hotel owner, a fashion mogul, and a social media sensation. She takes pity on Daniel after his public breakup and invites him to join her and her entourage for a night of fun, which turns into the start of a romance that the press will eventually refer to as “The Baker and the Beauty.” She jokingly offers him three wishes and ends up smitten for him by the end of the night.

The pilot episode plays like a great romantic comedy that feels much too short. It leaves you wanting more and I ended up binging the four screener episodes back-to-back without a break. It’s romantic, sexy, and fun, the kind of show you’ll wish would never end. The characters and actors are charming and relatable.

What really sets The Baker and the Beauty apart from other romance dramedies is the family dynamic. Daniel lives at home with his parents, DJ younger brother, and teenage sister, and the whole family works in the family bakery, which Daniel plans to take over someday. You quickly find yourself caring for all of the family members, particularly Belissa Escobedo as Daniel’s sister. She steals every scene she’s in and her subplot pays off big time by the fourth episode.

The show deals with fame and celebrity in an honest and revealing way, showcasing both sides of the blessing and curse of being publicly adored. As Daniel and Hamilton dive deeper into each other’s lives, his world begins to get flipped upside down. The series certainly has elements of drama, but plays equally for lighthearted uplifting moments and laugh-out-loud comedy.

While a bit predictable at times, I quickly fell in love with The Baker and the Beauty. It fills a void that hasn’t been filled for me since Ugly Betty went off the air. It’s lively, vibrant, romantic, and gripping all at the same time. Cozy up on the couch with ABC’s on Mondays at 10:00 pm starting April 13th.

I give The Baker and the Beauty 4 out of 5 Pastelitos.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend