Marvel Takes Over Hasbro Pulse to Share Look at New Deadpool Figures and Interactive Deadpool’s Head

Marvel’s Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski and VP & Creative Executive Ryan Penagos took over Hasbro Pulse today in celebration of 616 day to share a look at some new Deadpool figures and the new interactive Deadpool’s Head.

Yes, you read that right. Hasbro and Marvel are releasing a new interactive toy that is simply Deadpool’s Head.

According to Penagos, Deadpool’s Head offers more than 600 lins of dialogue including tons of X-Men and other Marvel references.

Deadpool’s Head will be available for pre-order tomorrow (June 17) at 12:01 AM ET.

In addition, Cebulski and Penagos revealed a series of Deadpool figures in the Marvel Legends Series.

The new figures include:

Deadpool

Pirate Deadpool

Sunspot

Shiklah with Jeff the Land Shark

Maverick

Black Tom Cassidy

Strong Guy Build-A-Figure