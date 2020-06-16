Marvel Takes Over Hasbro Pulse to Share Look at New Deadpool Figures and Interactive Deadpool’s Head

Marvel’s Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski and VP & Creative Executive Ryan Penagos took over Hasbro Pulse today in celebration of 616 day to share a look at some new Deadpool figures and the new interactive Deadpool’s Head.
- Yes, you read that right. Hasbro and Marvel are releasing a new interactive toy that is simply Deadpool’s Head.
- According to Penagos, Deadpool’s Head offers more than 600 lins of dialogue including tons of X-Men and other Marvel references.
- Deadpool’s Head will be available for pre-order tomorrow (June 17) at 12:01 AM ET.
- In addition, Cebulski and Penagos revealed a series of Deadpool figures in the Marvel Legends Series.
- The new figures include:
Deadpool
Pirate Deadpool
Sunspot
Shiklah with Jeff the Land Shark
Maverick
Black Tom Cassidy
Strong Guy Build-A-Figure
- You can watch the full 616 day Hasbro Pulse presentation here.