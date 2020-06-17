Munchkin: Disney Coming This Fall

A Disney edition of the popular tabletop game Munchkin is coming this fall for $24.99.
What’s Happening:
- This is the first time all of Disney’s franchises have joined forces with Munchkin and the second Disney-themed version of the game after last year’s Munchkin: Ducktales.
- Timeless and recent Disney characters join forces against iconic villains in this exciting game.
- 3-6 players ages 10 and up will be hunting for treasure, lining up Allies, and collecting Gear as they race to be the top Disney fan.
- Munchkin: Disney is coming this fall from The Op and will retail for $24.99.