FX, Freeform Celebrate Pride Month With Broadcast of Virtual Event “Pose-A-Thon” on June 26

FX and Freeform will air a one hour special Pose-A-Thon for Pride featuring the cast and producers of FX’s hit series Pose. The virtual event will be televised on June 26, at 10 pm ET.

Online viewing of the event will start at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

This virtual event is presented by FX’s Pose in partnership with GLSEN, The Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

The evening will be emceed by actor and activist Billy Porter along with co-star Mj Rodriguez and brings together the voices of Pose for stories, songs, and support of LGBTQ+ education, social change for sexual and gender minority people of color, and transgender equality through legal services and policy efforts.

