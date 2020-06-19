FX and Freeform will air a one hour special Pose-A-Thon for Pride featuring the cast and producers of FX’s hit series Pose. The virtual event will be televised on June 26, at 10 pm ET.
What’s happening:
- In honor of Pride Month, FX will present a one hour virtual special featuring the cast of Pose.
- The Pose-A-Thon for Pride will air simultaneously on FX and Freeform on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 pm ET/PT.
- Online viewing of the event will start at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
- This virtual event is presented by FX’s Pose in partnership with GLSEN, The Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.
- The evening will be emceed by actor and activist Billy Porter along with co-star Mj Rodriguez and brings together the voices of Pose for stories, songs, and support of LGBTQ+ education, social change for sexual and gender minority people of color, and transgender equality through legal services and policy efforts.
Pose-A-Thon for Pride stars:
- Billy Porter
- Mj Rodriguez
- Angel Bismark Curiel
- Sandra Bernhard
- Dyllón Burnside
- Steven Canals
- Dominique Jackson
- Jeremy McClain
- Janet Mock
- Indya Moore
- Our Lady J
- Jason Rodriguez
- Angelica Ross
- Hailie Sahar
- Ryan Jamaal Swain
- Charlayne Woodard
- Patti LuPone