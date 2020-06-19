“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to Feature Various Guest Hosts This Summer

Deadline is reporting that Jimmy Kimmel is temporarily stepping away from his hosting duties this summer. The late night talk show host recruited sometimes pal Matt Damon to help share the news with audiences.

What’s happening:

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has announced he’s taking the summer off to spend time with his family.

During his Thursday night show—which is currently produced from his house—Kimmel shared with audiences that he needs a break and will be handing over the reins to a series of guest hosts.

Fittingly, “frenemy” Matt Damon was present for the announcement revealing to Kimmel that he’s been living in the host’s bedroom since coronavirus lockdowns went into effect:

ABC has not yet revealed who will be filling in for the comedian, but shows featuring guest hosts will begin on July 6th.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35pm on ABC.

What they’re saying:

Jimmy Kimmel on taking time off: “I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family. I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years, I’ve done 3130 shows. There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off. While I’m gone, a cavalcade a very kind and capable people will be filming in with me.”

Did you know?: