Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Datapad Imagineering Discussion Coming to GDC Summer Tech Event

Ever since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World last year, guests have enjoyed wandering through the immersive lands, taking in the sights and sounds, and having that experience accentuated by the Star Wars Datapad function of the Play Disney Parks mobile app.

Today the organizers of Game Developers Conference’s GDC summer video game industry event have announced a discussion of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars Datapad technology with Walt Disney Imagineering Assistant Producer Anisha Deshmane. According to GDC, “this session will discuss the unique storytelling opportunities presented in such an immersive environment and the strategies used to leverage guests' mobile devices so they can live their own Star Wars story.”

What’s happening:

The organizers of GDC Summer 2020 have revealed that Walt Disney Imagineering’s Assistant Producer Anisha Deshmane will present a virtual lecture on the development of Star Wars: Datapad

Star Wars: Datapad allows park guests to have an adventure woven throughout Disney's most immersive, technologically advanced themed land to date.

Star Wars fans can check out a talk by Respawn Entertainment’s Senior Software Engineer Bartlomiej Waszak about the physical animation system used in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

What they’re saying:

GDC: “The virtual talk will provide attendees with insight into design strategies from a world-class leader in immersive experiences, including strategies to frame gameplay within the physical space, and create a unique experience that encourages exploration for all audiences.”

Registration for GDC Summer, the first all-digital version of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) to ever take place, is now open. The virtual conference will take place on Tuesday, August 4 through Thursday, August 6. For more information on GDC Summer, please visit the link here, be sure to peruse the schedule at the conference’s official website.