LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment Signs Overall Deal with ABC Studios

SpringHill Entertainment, the production company founded by NBA star LeBron James, has signed an overall deal with ABS Studios, according to Deadline.
- The deal between SpringHill Entertainment and ABC Studios is for two years for scripted television.
- James and co-founder Maverick Carter had reportedly been meeting with studios and streamers before ultimately landing at ABC.
- SpringHill Entertainment was founded in 2007 with the award-winning documentary More Than a Game.
- The company then began producing television series in 2014 with a four-season run for the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse.
- Other projects from SpringHill include:
- Limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer
- Docuseries I Promise, which takes an in-depth look at the first academic year inside James’ I Promise School
- Documentaries Student Athlete and Shut Up and Dribble about power and oppression in sports
- Netflix series Top Boy, about drugs and life in the Black communities of London
- Prime-time family game show The Wall, which is currently airing its third season on NBC
- Short-form kids docuseries Becoming on Disney+
- Documentary What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, directed by Antoine Fuqua
- The new deal is one of the biggest for ABC Studios since Jonnie Davis joined the studio as the president last summer.
What they’re saying:
- Maverick Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company: “SpringHill Entertainment makes the shows LeBron and I want to watch. We look at every project as a way to connect with our community and ask ourselves if it will entertain and empower them. We want our content to be insightful in every way. Disney is an incredible home for SpringHill’s future growth in scripted television. Disney’s variety of platforms, extensive reach, depth of talent, and diversity of audience opens up so much opportunity for us to keep creating great stories.”
- Jonnie Davis, ABC Studios President: “LeBron and Maverick bring the same passion and commitment to excellence to SpringHill as LeBron brings to the NBA. We’re thrilled they’re setting up shop with us and can’t wait roll up our sleeves and get to work.”