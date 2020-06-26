LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment Signs Overall Deal with ABC Studios

by | Jun 26, 2020 11:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

SpringHill Entertainment, the production company founded by NBA star LeBron James, has signed an overall deal with ABS Studios, according to Deadline.

  • The deal between SpringHill Entertainment and ABC Studios is for two years for scripted television.
  • James and co-founder Maverick Carter had reportedly been meeting with studios and streamers before ultimately landing at ABC.
  • SpringHill Entertainment was founded in 2007 with the award-winning documentary More Than a Game.
  • The company then began producing television series in 2014 with a four-season run for the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse.
  • Other projects from SpringHill include:
    • Limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer
    • Docuseries I Promise, which takes an in-depth look at the first academic year inside James’ I Promise School
    • Documentaries Student Athlete and Shut Up and Dribble about power and oppression in sports
    • Netflix series Top Boy, about drugs and life in the Black communities of London
    • Prime-time family game show The Wall, which is currently airing its third season on NBC
    • Short-form kids docuseries Becoming on Disney+
    • Documentary What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, directed by Antoine Fuqua
  • The new deal is one of the biggest for ABC Studios since Jonnie Davis joined the studio as the president last summer.

What they’re saying:

  • Maverick Carter,  CEO of The SpringHill Company: “SpringHill Entertainment makes the shows LeBron and I want to watch. We look at every project as a way to connect with our community and ask ourselves if it will entertain and empower them. We want our content to be insightful in every way. Disney is an incredible home for SpringHill’s future growth in scripted television. Disney’s variety of platforms, extensive reach, depth of talent, and diversity of audience opens up so much opportunity for us to keep creating great stories.”
  • Jonnie Davis, ABC Studios President: “LeBron and Maverick bring the same passion and commitment to excellence to SpringHill as LeBron brings to the NBA. We’re thrilled they’re setting up shop with us and can’t wait roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort Home Plan Your Trip DL Resort News Restaurants and Dining Today at the Resort Tickets & Annual Passes Park Hours Parking / Transportation Refurb Schedule Live Wait Times Live Character Meet & Greet Times Monthly Wait Time Averages Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More Disneyland Park Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney
Places to Stay Grand Californian Hotel Disneyland Hotel Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events Disneyland After Dark  Food & Wine Festival All Special Events
Walt Disney World Home Plan Your Trip WDW News Restaurants and Dining Today at WDW Tickets & Passes Park Hours Parking / Transportation Refurb Schedule Live Wait Times Live Character Meet & Greet Times Monthly Wait Time Averages Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney's Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom
Water Parks Blizzard Beach Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks Disney Springs BoardWalk Mini Golf Recreation
Places to Stay Disney Resorts & Campground Swan Hotel by Starwood Dolphin Hotel by Starwood Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival Disney After Hours runDisney  All Special Events
All Disney Parks All Disney Park News All Disney Park Project Tracker Disneyland Paris Resort All Disneyland Paris News Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times Disneyland Paris Project Tracker Tokyo Disney Resort All Tokyo Disney Resort News Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line News Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker Shanghai Disney Resort Shanghai Disney Resort News Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker Other Disney Resort News Disney's Aulani Resort Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times Universal Studios Florida Resort News Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News SeaWorld SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times SeaWorld News Other Theme Park News Legoland Florida Resort Knott's Berry Farm Evermore Park
Movies Movies Home Movie News On the Small Screen Disney+ ABC TV  Freeform FX Hulu Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies Mulan The New Mutants Black Widow More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies Onward The Call of the Wild Downhill
Disney News All Disney News Disney Corporate News
More Stuff Disney Games Played Online Disney Quizzes Reviews Laughing Place Podcast Who's The Bossk? Podcast Laughing Place Press Discussion Boards
More Disney Star Wars Marvel Disney Theatrical Disney Consumer Products Disney Interactive Disney Books D23 ESPN
Subscribe Join Our Email List
Follow Facebook YouTube Twitter Instagram RSS Feed