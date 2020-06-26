LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment Signs Overall Deal with ABC Studios

SpringHill Entertainment, the production company founded by NBA star LeBron James, has signed an overall deal with ABS Studios, according to Deadline.

The deal between SpringHill Entertainment and ABC Studios is for two years for scripted television.

James and co-founder Maverick Carter had reportedly been meeting with studios and streamers before ultimately landing at ABC.

SpringHill Entertainment was founded in 2007 with the award-winning documentary More Than a Game .

. The company then began producing television series in 2014 with a four-season run for the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse .

. Other projects from SpringHill include: Limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker , starring Octavia Spencer Docuseries I Promise , which takes an in-depth look at the first academic year inside James’ I Promise School Documentaries Student Athlete and Shut Up and Dribble about power and oppression in sports Netflix series Top Boy , about drugs and life in the Black communities of London Prime-time family game show The Wall , which is currently airing its third season on NBC Short-form kids docuseries Becoming on Disney+ Documentary What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali , directed by Antoine Fuqua

The new deal is one of the biggest for ABC Studios since Jonnie Davis joined the studio as the president last summer.

