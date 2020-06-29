Disney World Guests with Cancelled Dining Reservations to be Able to Make New Reservations Tomorrow

by | Jun 29, 2020 2:44 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

With Walt Disney World's four theme parks set to open in just a couple of weeks, there are still a few things up in the air that have left guests with some questions. One of those questions was answered today when the Walt Disney World website showed that guests who previously had dining reservations cancelled due to the closure will be able to make new reservations beginning tomorrow.

  • On an informative “Know Before You Go” page of the Walt Disney World website, prospective guests can find information on how and when they’ll be able to book new dining reservations.
  • For guests who had reservations cancelled sure to the closure, the site offers the following information:
    • If you had an active dining reservation on or before September 2, 2020 that was cancelled as of May 28 due to the temporary closure of Walt Disney World Resort, you’ll have the opportunity to make new dining reservations beginning on June 30 up to 60 days in advance of your arrival.
  • Additionally, for guests with a Walt Disney World Resort hotel reservation:
    • Guests with Disney Resort hotel reservations for arrivals through July 10, 2020 can make dining reservations for select Walt Disney World Resort hotel and available Disney Springs dining locations. Call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) 824-1391 to check availability and make reservations. A valid Resort reservation for this time will be required to book your reservation.
    • If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member with a Resort reservation for an arrival through July 10, 2020, call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.
    • Online reservations will not be available during this time for this audience and will reopen at a later date for all Resort Guests.
  • Online reservations for all Guests will reopen at a later date.

More on Walt Disney World dining:

  • The following dining locations will be open when the Walt Disney World parks reopen:
  • Magic Kingdom (Reopening July 11):
    • Aloha Isle
    • Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies
    • Be Our Guest Restaurant
    • Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe
    • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
    • Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
    • Liberty Square Market
    • Liberty Tree Tavern
    • Main Street Bakery
    • Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
    • Pinocchio Village Haus
    • The Plaza Restaurant
    • Sleepy Hollow
    • Storybook Treats
    • Sunshine Tree Terrace
    • Tony's Town Square Restaurant
  • EPCOT  (Reopening July 15):
    • Biergarten Restaurant
    • Choza de Margarita
    • Coral Reef Restaurant
    • Crepes des Chefs de France
    • Fife & Drum Tavern
    • Funnel Cake
    • Garden Grill Restaurant
    • Gelati
    • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
    • Joy of Tea
    • Kabuki Café
    • Katsura Grill
    • L'Artisan des Glaces
    • La Cantina de San Angel
    • La Cava de Tequila
    • La Hacienda de San Angel
    • The Land Cart
    • Le Cellier Steakhouse
    • Popcorn in Canada
    • Refreshment Outpost
    • Refreshment Port
    • Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue
    • Rose & Crown Dining Room
    • Rose & Crown Pub
    • San Angel Inn Restaurante
    • Spice Road Table
    • Sunshine Seasons
    • Tangierine Café
    • Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kiosks
    • Traveler’s Café
    • UK Beer Cart
    • Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Reopening July 15):
    • Anaheim Produce
    • Backlot Express
    • BaseLine Tap House
    • Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
    • The Hollywood Brown Derby
    • The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge
    • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
    • Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano
    • Milk Stand
    • Oga's Cantina at the Walt Disney World Resort
    • Peevy’s Polar Pipeline
    • PizzeRizzo
    • Ronto Roasters
    • Rosie's All-American Café
    • Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
    • Sunshine Day Bar
    • The Trolley Car Café
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Reopening July 11):
    • Anandapur Ice Cream Truck
    • Creature Comforts
    • Dawa Bar
    • Dino-Bite Snacks
    • Flame Tree Barbecue
    • Harambe Fruit Market
    • Isle of Java
    • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
    • Mr. Kamal's
    • Nomad Lounge
    • Pongu Pongu
    • Rainforest Cafe at Disney's Animal Kingdom
    • Restaurantosaurus
    • Satu'li Canteen
    • Tamu Tamu Refreshments
    • Thirsty River Bar & Trek Snacks
    • Tiffins Restaurant
    • Trilo-Bites
    • Yak & Yeti Local Food Cafes
    • Yak & Yeti Restaurant
 
 
