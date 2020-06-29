Disney World Guests with Cancelled Dining Reservations to be Able to Make New Reservations Tomorrow

With Walt Disney World's four theme parks set to open in just a couple of weeks, there are still a few things up in the air that have left guests with some questions. One of those questions was answered today when the Walt Disney World website showed that guests who previously had dining reservations cancelled due to the closure will be able to make new reservations beginning tomorrow.

For guests who had reservations cancelled sure to the closure, the site offers the following information: If you had an active dining reservation on or before September 2, 2020 that was cancelled as of May 28 due to the temporary closure of Walt Disney World Resort, you’ll have the opportunity to make new dining reservations beginning on June 30 up to 60 days in advance of your arrival.

Additionally, for guests with a Walt Disney World Resort hotel reservation: Guests with Disney Resort hotel reservations for arrivals through July 10, 2020 can make dining reservations for select Walt Disney World Resort hotel and available Disney Springs If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member with a Resort reservation for an arrival through July 10, 2020, call Member Services at (800) 800-9800. Online reservations will not be available during this time for this audience and will reopen at a later date for all Resort Guests.

Online reservations for all Guests will reopen at a later date.

