Comic Actor, Writer and Director Carl Reiner Passes Away at 98

Visionary creator, writer, and actor Carl Reiner has passed away at the age of 98.
What’s happening:
- Variety has reported that Carl Reiner, creator of the Dick Van Dyke Show has died. According to his assistant Judy Nagy, Reiner passed away of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home. He was 98 years old.
- Reiner was born in the Bronx and graduated high school at the age of 16. He studied acting and machinist before joining the Army during World War II. His acting talents got him noticed by the special services unit and he later entertained comadres in G.I. shows.
- After the war he came back to New York and began performing in Broadway musicals, before taking an interest in television, and movies.
- In addition to acting, he served as a film and television writer and directed more than a dozen projects including multiple episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show.
- In more recent years, young audiences were introduced to Reiner in the Ocean’s Eleven trio of films where he starred as Saul Bloom alongside George Clooney’s Danny Ocean and Elliott Gould’s Reuben Tishkoff.
- Reiner also did a variety of voice over work in both adult animated comedies and children’s movies.
- His last voice over role was in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and Disney+’s Forky Asks A Question. Reiner and three other legendary comedians (Mel Brooks, Carol Burnett, and Betty White) played a quartet of baby toys whose names were derived from the actors. Reiner’s character was a pink rhino named Carl Reineroceros.
- In regards to his Toy Story role Reiner said, “To be represented by a cute little toy character is not the worst thing in the world.”
- His additional Disney and Fox credits include:
- Disney’s Hercules: The Animated Series as Prometheus
- King of the Hill as Garry Kasner
- Bernie Mac as himself/neighbor
- The Cleveland Show as Murray
- American Dad as Irv/Mailbox #1
- Bob’s Burgers as Henry
- Family Guy as Old Man/Fantasy Baseball Coach
- Finally, he was one of several celebrities that joined in the special Mickey’s 60th Birthday to commemorate the milestone anniversary for the animated mouse.
- Reiner is survived by his actor/director sons Rob—who famously played Michael ‘Meathead’ Stivic on Norman Lear’s All in the Family—and Lucas and daughter Sylvia Anne.