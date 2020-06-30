Comic Actor, Writer and Director Carl Reiner Passes Away at 98

by | Jun 30, 2020 11:13 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Visionary creator, writer, and actor Carl Reiner has passed away at the age of 98.

Via Variety.com | Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

Via Variety.com | Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

What’s happening:

  • Variety has reported that Carl Reiner, creator of the Dick Van Dyke Show has died. According to his assistant Judy Nagy, Reiner passed away of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home. He was 98 years old.
  • Reiner was born in the Bronx and graduated high school at the age of 16. He studied acting and machinist before joining the Army during World War II. His acting talents got him noticed by the special services unit and he later entertained comadres in G.I. shows.  
  • After the war he came back to New York and began performing in Broadway musicals, before taking an interest in television, and movies.
  • In addition to acting, he served as a film and television writer and directed more than a dozen projects including multiple episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show.
  • In more recent years, young audiences were introduced to Reiner in the Ocean’s Eleven trio of films where he starred as Saul Bloom alongside George Clooney’s Danny Ocean and Elliott Gould’s Reuben Tishkoff.
  • Reiner also did a variety of voice over work in both adult animated comedies and children’s movies.

  • His last voice over role was in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and Disney+’s Forky Asks A Question. Reiner and three other legendary comedians (Mel Brooks, Carol Burnett, and Betty White) played a quartet of baby toys whose names were derived from the actors. Reiner’s character was a pink rhino named Carl Reineroceros.
  • In regards to his Toy Story role Reiner said, “To be represented by a cute little toy character is not the worst thing in the world.”
  • His additional Disney and Fox credits include:
    • Disney’s Hercules: The Animated Series as Prometheus
    • King of the Hill as Garry Kasner
    • Bernie Mac as himself/neighbor
    • The Cleveland Show as Murray
    • American Dad as Irv/Mailbox #1
    • Bob’s Burgers as Henry
    • Family Guy as Old Man/Fantasy Baseball Coach
  • Finally, he was one of several celebrities that joined in the special Mickey’s 60th Birthday to commemorate the milestone anniversary for the animated mouse.

  • Reiner is survived by his actor/director sons Rob—who famously played Michael ‘Meathead’ Stivic on Norman Lear’s All in the Familyand Lucas and daughter Sylvia Anne.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed