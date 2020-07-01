Former Disney World Cast Member Arrested For Transferring $100,000 to Personal Bank Accounts

A former Walt Disney World Cast Member has been charged with processing over $100,000 worth of refunds to Guests to her family’s bank accounts.
What’s Happening:
- A former Disney Cast Member named Jennifer Alejandra Insuasti has been charged with one count of grand theft of $100,000 or more by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
- The 32-year-old Kissimme resident reportedly turned herself in on Monday, June 30th, in Osceola County.
- She was a Coordinator in Disney’s Guest Experience Services department, responsible for handling Guest issues which included processing refunds and offering free tickets or resort stays.
- According to Central Florida’s WESH 2, Insuasti would process refunds to her own bank accounts and bank accounts belonging to family and friends from March 2016 through June 2018.
- Guests expecting refunds would still receive their money and the funds Insuasti was funneling were in addition to the refunds processed attached to old refund accounts.
- The family and friends who received funds during this time are also under investigations.
- Jennifer Alejandra Insuasti is currently held at the Osceola County Jail on $100,000 bail.