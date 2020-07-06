Pixar’s Pete Docter Shows How To Make Traditional Flip Books In Facebook Video

Head of Pixar Animation Studios, Pete Docter, has taken to the studios’ Facebook page as part of an event for students wherein he teaches viewers how to make a traditional flip book based on the principles of animation.

Make Your Own Flipbook with Pixar's Pete Docter Creativity is out there! Grab a pen and some paper and let your imagination soar with this flipbook tutorial from Pixar’s Pete Docter – made for a student event with The Academy. Posted by Pixar on Monday, July 6, 2020

Pete Docter, the current head of Pixar Animation Studios who has previously Directed the films Monsters Inc, Up, Inside Out , and the upcoming feature, Soul , has taken to Pixar’s official Facebook page to educate students on how to make a traditional flip book.

Filmed in his quiet closet and using a decade-plus old example that was a Christmas gift handed out from his family, he opens the video showcasing the simplicity of the flip book.

Realizing most of us don’t have access to binding methods used in traditional publishing, he suggests using a simple pad of Post-it notes, or taking a binder clip and a stack of paper or note cards to craft our own base for the flip book.

What follows after is a rough course not only in making the flip book, but also in rough traditional hand-drawn animation, as he sketches out a figure literally leaping around the page.

This video was made as part of an event for students with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.