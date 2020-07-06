Pixar’s Pete Docter Shows How To Make Traditional Flip Books In Facebook Video

by | Jul 6, 2020 4:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Head of Pixar Animation Studios, Pete Docter, has taken to the studios’ Facebook page as part of an event for students wherein he teaches viewers how to make a traditional flip book based on the principles of animation.

Make Your Own Flipbook with Pixar's Pete Docter

Creativity is out there! Grab a pen and some paper and let your imagination soar with this flipbook tutorial from Pixar’s Pete Docter – made for a student event with The Academy.

Posted by Pixar on Monday, July 6, 2020

What’s Happening:

  • Pete Docter, the current head of Pixar Animation Studios who has previously Directed the films Monsters Inc, Up, Inside Out, and the upcoming feature, Soul, has taken to Pixar’s official Facebook page to educate students on how to make a traditional flip book.
  • Filmed in his quiet closet and using a decade-plus old example that was a Christmas gift handed out from his family, he opens the video showcasing the simplicity of the flip book.
  • Realizing most of us don’t have access to binding methods used in traditional publishing, he suggests using a simple pad of Post-it notes, or taking a binder clip and a stack of paper or note cards to craft our own base for the flip book.
  • What follows after is a rough course not only in making the flip book, but also in rough traditional hand-drawn animation, as he sketches out a figure literally leaping around the page.
  • This video was made as part of an event for students with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

  • Docter is the Director of Pixar’s upcoming film, Soul, which has been pushed back to a release date in November of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Soul imagines that every person on earth comes installed with a soul that was formed and perfected in a cosmic realm.
  • Jamie Foxx leads an all-star voice cast as middle school teacher, Joe Gardner. Tina Fey joins as a new soul nicknamed “22,” who loathes humans so much she’s avoided Earth altogether. Questlove, Daveed Diggs, and Phylicia Rashad also lend their voices to the cast.
  • Like Coco before it, Soul is largely driven by music. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Baptiste are all working on the film, creating original jazz pieces with Ross and Reznor composing a score that works in both realms.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed