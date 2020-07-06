Wonderground Gallery Artist Jarrod Maruyama Releasing Limited Edition Puzzles

Jerrod Maruyama, who’s name you may recognize if you’re a frequent visitor to the Wonderground Gallery or art shops of the Disney Parks, is releasing limited edition jigsaw puzzles based on some of his non-Disney art for the first time.

What’s Happening:

Artist Jerrod Maruyama is set to release some limited edition puzzles based on his artwork tomorrow for the first time. Jerrod has become one of Disney’s biggest selling artists in their theme parks, with his artwork adorning everything from pins, mouse ears, t-shirts, collectible toys, plush, balloons, coffee and almost anything else you can imagine.

There will be three different designs that will be released:

HOPE (pictured above) A collaboration with another Disney theme park artist, Jeff Granito 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle 2mm thick puzzle pieces made from premium blackened chipboard Each puzzle piece made with it’s own unique shape Finished Puzzle Size: approximately 27.95" x 20” or 71cm x 50.8cm Linen Style Finish to reduce glare and better feel Standee included for reference when making your puzzle Recommended Age: 14+ Years $25 + S/H

(pictured above)

Happy Baking 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle 2mm thick puzzle pieces made from premium blackened chipboard Each puzzle piece made with it’s own unique shape Finished Puzzle Size: approximately 27.95" x 20” or 71cm x 50.8cm Linen Style Finish to reduce glare and better feel Standee included for reference when making your puzzle Recommended Age: 14+ Years $25 + S/H

