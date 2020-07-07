Disney Details Their Commitment to Health and Safety Measures at Their Parks

by | Jul 7, 2020 1:56 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

As Disney continues the phased reopenings of their parks and resorts across the world, they have detailed their commitment to taking the health and safety of guests, cast members, and the larger community very seriously.

  • Walt Disney World Resort will continue its phased reopening on Saturday, July 11, marking the first domestic theme park to welcome guests.
  • Disney shared some information on their approach to health and safety in the Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks:
  • Health & Wellness
    • Limited and carefully managed attendance: All guests will be required to make advanced ticket purchases and reservations.
    • Reduced capacity and physical distancing: Disney is reducing capacity by letting fewer people enter their parks and is adjusting experiences to allow for physical distancing, a key measure reinforced by the CDC. This includes physical distancing in dining experiences, attractions, queues and other locations. Additionally, physical barriers have been installed in areas where physical distancing may be difficult to maintain, like cash registers.
    • Temperature checks: Quick temperature checks are required for all guests at entry to the theme parks.
    • Face coverings: Disney will be requiring both cast members and guests ages two and older to wear a face covering – unless swimming or when eating or drinking – and enforcing this policy across our parks and resorts.
    • Handwashing and hand sanitizer: Disney has increased the number of hand sanitizer locations and handwashing stations throughout the parks and resorts.
    • First Aid locations: First aid locations are staffed by experienced nursing staff and have updated their protocols for responding to symptoms of illness.
  • Cleaning & Disinfecting
    • Increased cleaning & disinfecting: Disney is increasing the frequency of cleaning, especially for frequently-touched surfaces and high-traffic areas. Following park close, each park will receive an enhanced cleaning before guests arrive the next day.
    • New procedures for resort stays: In addition to increasing cleaning in areas such as elevators and escalators, handrails, tables, handles, and restrooms, Disney has updated their procedures for guest rooms at our owned-and-operated Walt Disney World hotels. Before arrival, every room will be given an enhanced cleaning and a light cleaning service (including removal of trash and replenishment of towels and amenities) will be offered every other day during the stay.
  • Technology Solutions
    • Disney apps: With the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps guests already know and love, guests can view hand sanitizer and handwashing locations, explore digital menus, and more.
    • Limited-contact options: From Mobile Order and cashless payments, to Walt Disney World’s MagicBands and online check-in at select locations, Disney is offering technology solutions that can make it easier for guests to minimize contact and maintain physical distancing.
  • Cast Member Training & Workplace Safety
    • Training: Cast members are receiving additional training on both new measures and the continued importance of personal health and hygiene, such as handwashing and of course, staying home when ill. For some, this includes training on how to help everyone who visits to follow new health and safety measures, including wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distancing.
    • Workplace health and safety: Disney has increased the frequency of cleaning in work areas, adjusted their work practices to promote physical distancing, and introduced new protocols for temperature checks and face coverings.
    • Health screenings: Cast members will self-screen for temperature and symptoms of illness before each shift and will stay home if they are not feeling well.
  • Working Together
    • Guest communication: Disney is proactively sharing information with guests about what to expect ahead of their visit to support their planning. In parks and resorts, Disney has added signage about personal health and hygiene measures, physical distancing, and more.
    • Following our guidelines: A special group of cast members will also be present in the parks to explain new procedures, answer questions guests may have, and encourage everyone to follow these measures to promote the well-being of us all.
    • “Together We Can Make Today Incredible” campaign: In June, Disney introduced “Together We Can Make Today Incredible,” a health and safety campaign that spotlights healthy behaviors featuring fan-favorite characters from the Incredibles animated movies. The campaign emphasizes that everyone has an important role to play in health and safety while engaging guests in a uniquely Disney way.
  • Disney also shared this video detailing their health and safety measures:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed