Disney Details Their Commitment to Health and Safety Measures at Their Parks

As Disney continues the phased reopenings of their parks and resorts across the world, they have detailed their commitment to taking the health and safety of guests, cast members, and the larger community very seriously.
- Walt Disney World Resort will continue its phased reopening on Saturday, July 11, marking the first domestic theme park to welcome guests.
- Disney shared some information on their approach to health and safety in the Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks:
- Health & Wellness
- Limited and carefully managed attendance: All guests will be required to make advanced ticket purchases and reservations.
- Reduced capacity and physical distancing: Disney is reducing capacity by letting fewer people enter their parks and is adjusting experiences to allow for physical distancing, a key measure reinforced by the CDC. This includes physical distancing in dining experiences, attractions, queues and other locations. Additionally, physical barriers have been installed in areas where physical distancing may be difficult to maintain, like cash registers.
- Temperature checks: Quick temperature checks are required for all guests at entry to the theme parks.
- Face coverings: Disney will be requiring both cast members and guests ages two and older to wear a face covering – unless swimming or when eating or drinking – and enforcing this policy across our parks and resorts.
- Handwashing and hand sanitizer: Disney has increased the number of hand sanitizer locations and handwashing stations throughout the parks and resorts.
- First Aid locations: First aid locations are staffed by experienced nursing staff and have updated their protocols for responding to symptoms of illness.
- Cleaning & Disinfecting
- Increased cleaning & disinfecting: Disney is increasing the frequency of cleaning, especially for frequently-touched surfaces and high-traffic areas. Following park close, each park will receive an enhanced cleaning before guests arrive the next day.
- New procedures for resort stays: In addition to increasing cleaning in areas such as elevators and escalators, handrails, tables, handles, and restrooms, Disney has updated their procedures for guest rooms at our owned-and-operated Walt Disney World hotels. Before arrival, every room will be given an enhanced cleaning and a light cleaning service (including removal of trash and replenishment of towels and amenities) will be offered every other day during the stay.
- Technology Solutions
- Disney apps: With the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps guests already know and love, guests can view hand sanitizer and handwashing locations, explore digital menus, and more.
- Limited-contact options: From Mobile Order and cashless payments, to Walt Disney World’s MagicBands and online check-in at select locations, Disney is offering technology solutions that can make it easier for guests to minimize contact and maintain physical distancing.
- Cast Member Training & Workplace Safety
- Training: Cast members are receiving additional training on both new measures and the continued importance of personal health and hygiene, such as handwashing and of course, staying home when ill. For some, this includes training on how to help everyone who visits to follow new health and safety measures, including wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distancing.
- Workplace health and safety: Disney has increased the frequency of cleaning in work areas, adjusted their work practices to promote physical distancing, and introduced new protocols for temperature checks and face coverings.
- Health screenings: Cast members will self-screen for temperature and symptoms of illness before each shift and will stay home if they are not feeling well.
- Working Together
- Guest communication: Disney is proactively sharing information with guests about what to expect ahead of their visit to support their planning. In parks and resorts, Disney has added signage about personal health and hygiene measures, physical distancing, and more.
- Following our guidelines: A special group of cast members will also be present in the parks to explain new procedures, answer questions guests may have, and encourage everyone to follow these measures to promote the well-being of us all.
- “Together We Can Make Today Incredible” campaign: In June, Disney introduced “Together We Can Make Today Incredible,” a health and safety campaign that spotlights healthy behaviors featuring fan-favorite characters from the Incredibles animated movies. The campaign emphasizes that everyone has an important role to play in health and safety while engaging guests in a uniquely Disney way.
- Disney also shared this video detailing their health and safety measures: