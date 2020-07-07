Magical Disneyland Paris Video Shows Cast Members Preparing for Reopening

With just days to go until the reopening of Disneyland Paris resort, the company posted a video of the parks and its Cast Members as they get ready to share the magic with visitors once again.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris shared a new video

From painting touch ups and arranging merchandise displays, to setting tables and final flourishes in the gardens, the resort’s Cast Members continue to create magic for guests.

In just over a week, the European Resort will reopen its parks and entertainment district for the first time in several months and the excitement continues to grow.

Disneyland Paris will be the fifth Disney resort to reopen following mandatory temporary closures.

What they’re saying:

Disneyland Paris: “Our Cast Members are preparing to welcome Guests back to Disneyland Paris to create new magic across our destination. Now and always, Cast Members continue to be the heart of the magic. We can't wait to welcome you again to Disneyland Paris from 15 July 2020 onwards!”

Disneyland Paris opens on July 15th. For more information, please visit our Disneyland Paris Reopening Guide.