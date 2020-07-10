Cate Blanchett’s Production Company Inks First Look Deal with FX Productions

Following the success of FX on Hulu’s Mrs. America, Cate Blanchett is looking to produce more riveting entertainment for the network. Blanchett’s production company, Dirty Films, has signed a first look deal with FX productions for scripted and unscripted programming.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is writing that Cate Blanchet and her production company, Dirty Films, have inked a first look deal with FX Productions.
- The deal with FX covers all scripted and unscripted programming, with the potential to end up in other divisions of the Walt Disney Company.
- Dirty Films was founded by Blanchett and Andrew Upton with Coco Francini the them as partner earlier this year.
- This spring, Blanchett starred as Phylis Schlafly in the FX on Hulu limited series Mrs. America that quickly earned critical acclaim. Blanchett served as an executive producer along with Francini.
What they’re saying:
- Gina Balian, president of original programming for FX Entertainment: “Cate Blanchett is a legendary talent and it was little surprise that her first role as an Executive Producer and star in an American television program – Mrs. America – was such an overwhelming success. Cate, Andrew and Coco are equally talented at crafting and producing incredible stories and we welcome this opportunity to support their future television projects under this overall agreement.”
- Dirty Films partners in a joint statement: “We are excited to continue working with John (Landgraf), Eric (Schrier), Gina and the entire brilliant team at FX. Through our collaboration on Mrs. America, we’ve experienced firsthand their enthusiasm for robust conversations, and their unwavering support for bold and ambitious entertainment.”