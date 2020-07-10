Cate Blanchett’s Production Company Inks First Look Deal with FX Productions

Following the success of FX on Hulu’s Mrs. America, Cate Blanchett is looking to produce more riveting entertainment for the network. Blanchett’s production company, Dirty Films, has signed a first look deal with FX productions for scripted and unscripted programming.

What’s Happening:

Variety is writing

The deal with FX covers all scripted and unscripted programming, with the potential to end up in other divisions of the Walt Disney Company.

Dirty Films was founded by Blanchett and Andrew Upton with Coco Francini the them as partner earlier this year.

This spring, Blanchett starred as Phylis Schlafly in the FX on Hulu limited series Mrs. America that quickly earned critical acclaim. Blanchett served as an executive producer along with Francini.

What they’re saying: