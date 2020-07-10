ESPN2, ESPN+ to Cover 20th Anniversary Season of Major League Lacrosse

Later this month, lacrosse fans will be able to enjoy all of the action and excitement of the sport as ESPN presents coverage of the 20th anniversary season on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Starting on July 18 and running through the July 26 championship game, ESPN will be on-site for each game of Major League Lacrosse’s 2020 season.

What’s Happening:

The 20th anniversary season of Major League Lacrosse (MLL) will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning on

Saturday, July 18.

The abbreviated season will be played at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, in Annapolis, Maryland.

The season includes 15 games, followed by a four-team playoff (July 25), concluding with the championship game on Sunday, July 26, at 2 pm ET on ESPN2.

ESPN’s on-site coverage of the season will be provided by: Joe Beninati (play-by-play) Booker Corrigan (play-by-play) Quint Kessenich (analyst) Don Zimmerman (analyst) Courtney Fallon (reporter)

Coverage will include enhanced field audio with wireless mics in the goals and on officials to capture game action and calls.

Major League Lacrosse Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Sat, July 18 1 pm Philadelphia Barrage vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks Joe Beninati, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 4 pm New York Lizards vs. Boston Cannons Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 7 pm Connecticut Hammerheads vs. Denver Outlaws Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ Sun, July 19 1 pm Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. New York Lizards Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon ESPN2 4 pm Denver Outlaws vs. Philadelphia Barrage Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon ESPN2 Mon, July 20 4 pm Philadelphia Barrage vs. Connecticut Hammerheads Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 7 pm Boston Cannons vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ Tue, July 21 4 pm Philadelphia Barrage vs. Boston Cannons Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich ESPN+ 7 pm Denver Outlaws vs. New York Lizards Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich ESPN+ Wed, July 22 4 pm Connecticut Hammerheads vs. New York Lizards Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 7 pm Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. Denver Outlaws Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ Thu, July 23 4 pm New York Lizards vs. Philadelphia Barrage Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich ESPN+ 7 pm Boston Cannons vs. Connecticut Hammerheads Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich ESPN+ Fri, July 24 4 pm Connecticut Hammerheads vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 7 pm Denver Outlaws vs. Boston Cannons Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ Playoffs Sat, July 25 1 pm Semifinal #1 | Seed 4 vs. Seed 1 Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon Rules Analyst: Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 4 pm Semifinal #2 | Seed 3 vs. Seed 2 Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon Rules Analyst: Don Zimmerman ESPN+ Sun, July 26 2 pm Championship Game Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon Rules Analyst: Don Zimmerman ESPN2

About Major League Lacrosse

Major League Lacrosse (MLL), based in Boston, is the premier professional outdoor lacrosse league and has led lacrosse’s growth into the mainstream of competitive team sports since 2001.

In 2019 MLL welcomed ten new partners to the league, introduced a creative and sophisticated digital team and achieved an increase in total attendance year-over-year.

The 2020 season will be Major League Lacrosse’s 20th anniversary season. Learn more about the MLL’s 20th anniversary season, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+, on majorleaguelacrosse.com