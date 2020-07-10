ESPN2, ESPN+ to Cover 20th Anniversary Season of Major League Lacrosse

by | Jul 10, 2020 9:51 AM Pacific Time

Later this month, lacrosse fans will be able to enjoy all of the action and excitement of the sport as ESPN presents coverage of the 20th anniversary season on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Starting on July 18 and running through the July 26 championship game, ESPN will be on-site for each game of Major League Lacrosse’s 2020 season.

What’s Happening:

  • The 20th anniversary season of Major League Lacrosse (MLL) will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning on
  • Saturday, July 18.
  • The abbreviated season will be played at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, in Annapolis, Maryland.
  • The season includes 15 games, followed by a four-team playoff (July 25), concluding with the championship game on Sunday, July 26, at 2 pm ET on ESPN2.
  • ESPN’s on-site coverage of the season will be provided by:
    • Joe Beninati (play-by-play)
    • Booker Corrigan (play-by-play)
    • Quint Kessenich (analyst)
    • Don Zimmerman (analyst)
    • Courtney Fallon (reporter)
  • Coverage will include enhanced field audio with wireless mics in the goals and on officials to capture game action and calls.

Major League Lacrosse Schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup/Commentators

Network

Sat, July 18

1 pm

Philadelphia Barrage vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks

Joe Beninati, Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

 

4 pm

New York Lizards vs. Boston Cannons

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

 

7 pm

Connecticut Hammerheads vs. Denver Outlaws

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

Sun, July 19

1 pm

Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. New York Lizards

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon

ESPN2

4 pm

Denver Outlaws vs. Philadelphia Barrage

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon

ESPN2

Mon, July 20

4 pm

Philadelphia Barrage vs. Connecticut Hammerheads

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

7 pm

Boston Cannons vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

Tue, July 21

4 pm

Philadelphia Barrage vs. Boston Cannons

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich

ESPN+

7 pm

Denver Outlaws vs. New York Lizards

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich

ESPN+

Wed, July 22

4 pm

Connecticut Hammerheads vs. New York Lizards

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

7 pm

Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. Denver Outlaws

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

Thu, July 23

4 pm

New York Lizards vs. Philadelphia Barrage

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich

ESPN+

7 pm

Boston Cannons vs. Connecticut Hammerheads

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich

ESPN+

Fri, July 24

4 pm

Connecticut Hammerheads vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

7 pm

Denver Outlaws vs. Boston Cannons

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

Playoffs

Sat, July 25

1 pm

Semifinal #1 | Seed 4 vs. Seed 1

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon

Rules Analyst: Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

4 pm

Semifinal #2 | Seed 3 vs. Seed 2

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon

Rules Analyst: Don Zimmerman

ESPN+

Sun, July 26

2 pm

Championship Game

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon

Rules Analyst: Don Zimmerman

ESPN2

About Major League Lacrosse

  • Major League Lacrosse (MLL), based in Boston, is the premier professional outdoor lacrosse league and has led lacrosse’s growth into the mainstream of competitive team sports since 2001.
  • In 2019 MLL welcomed ten new partners to the league, introduced a creative and sophisticated digital team and achieved an increase in total attendance year-over-year.
  • The 2020 season will be Major League Lacrosse’s 20th anniversary season. Learn more about the MLL’s 20th anniversary season, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+, on majorleaguelacrosse.com.
