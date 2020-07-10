Go Behind the Scenes of the Creation of Walt Disney World With Imagineer Maggie Elliott

Walt Disney World has shared a new “Behind the Magic” video with Imagineer Maggie Elliott about the opening of Magic Kingdom and how the park has changed over the years.
What’s Happening:
- Disney World has shared a new “Behind the Magic” video interviewing Disney Imagineer Maggie Elliott.
- Elliott was the first woman manager, director, vice president, and senior vice president at Walt Disney Imagineering.
- She started in 1968 and was the daughter of Richard Irvine, a key player in the creation of Disneyland.
- Maggie Elliott shares rare photos of the creation of the Walt Disney World Resort and stories from the creation of Magic Kingdom park.
- You can watch the full video here.