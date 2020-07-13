Actress Kelly Preston Passes Away at 57

Actress Kelly Preston has passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

What’s happening:

ABC is reporting

Preston was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 13, 1962. She studied acting at the University of Southern California and her first credited acting role was on television where she guest starred in an episode of Hawaii Five-O.

She would go on to be in multiple movie and TV productions throughout her career with her most notable roles being in Twins and Jerry Maguire .

Her Disney credits include The Experts, Sky High, Old Dogs, ABC Motion Pictures' SpaceCamp, as well as Nothing to Lose, The Last Song and Holy Man for Touchstone and Buena Vista Pictures.

Preston is survived by Travolta and their two children, Ella Blue and Benjamin. Her oldest son Jett passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

