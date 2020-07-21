New X-Men, Deadpool and More Figures Revealed by Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro Pulse held a special Tuesday edition of their Fan First Friday video series today to share a first look at several new X-Men and Deadpool figures in the Marvel Legends Series. While several of these new figures are available for preorder today, others will not be available until September.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Marvel’s Domino

Marvel Legends Series Deadpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead 2-Pack

Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH DEADPOOL & NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the Deadpool movies.

movies. These quality figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.

Includes 2 figures and 16 accessories.

Marvel Legends Series Logan and Hawkeye 2-Pack

Psylocke, Nimrod and Phantomex 3-Pack

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH PSYLOCKE, MARVEL’S NIMROD, AND FANTOMEX Figure 3-Pack, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics.

These quality figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.

Includes 3 figures and 15 accessories.

Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon

Storm and Thunderbird 2-Pack

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN 6-INCH STORM AND MARVEL’S THUNDERBIRD Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the MARVEL comics.

These quality figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display in a MARVEL collection.

Includes 2 figures and 6 accessories.

Available for pre-order exclusively at Target

Logan – Logan and Charles Xavier 2-Pack

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH X-MEN MARVEL’S LOGAN & CHARLES XAVIER Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the X-MEN movies.

These quality 6-inch figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.

Includes 2 figures, wheelchair, and 5 accessories.

Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September.

The Hellfire Club 4-Pack

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HELLFIRE CLUB COLLECTION, inspired by the characters from the MARVEL comics, including SEBASTIAN SHAW, EMMA FROST, JEAN GREY, and DONALD PIERCE.

These quality 6-inch figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.

This MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HELLFIRE CLUB COLLECTION comes in a sleeved box featuring premium, detailed illustrations inspired by the MARVEL comics.

Includes 4 figures and 15 accessories.

Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September.