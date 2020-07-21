New X-Men, Deadpool and More Figures Revealed by Hasbro Pulse

by | Jul 21, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time

Hasbro Pulse held a special Tuesday edition of their Fan First Friday video series today to share a first look at several new X-Men and Deadpool figures in the Marvel Legends Series. While several of these new figures are available for preorder today, others will not be available until September.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Marvel’s Domino

Marvel Legends Series Deadpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead 2-Pack

  • Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH DEADPOOL & NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the Deadpool movies.
  • These quality figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.
  • Includes 2 figures and 16 accessories.
  • Available for pre-order at:

Marvel Legends Series Logan and Hawkeye 2-Pack

Psylocke, Nimrod and Phantomex 3-Pack

  • Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH PSYLOCKE, MARVEL’S NIMROD, AND FANTOMEX Figure 3-Pack, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics.
  • These quality figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.
  • Includes 3 figures and 15 accessories.
  • Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.

Storm and Thunderbird 2-Pack

  • Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN 6-INCH STORM AND MARVEL’S THUNDERBIRD Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the MARVEL comics.
  • These quality figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display in a MARVEL collection.
  • Includes 2 figures and 6 accessories.
  • Available for pre-order exclusively at Target.

Logan – Logan and Charles Xavier 2-Pack

  • Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH X-MEN MARVEL’S LOGAN & CHARLES XAVIER Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the X-MEN movies.
  • These quality 6-inch figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.
  • Includes 2 figures, wheelchair, and 5 accessories.
  • Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September.

The Hellfire Club 4-Pack

  • Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HELLFIRE CLUB COLLECTION, inspired by the characters from the MARVEL comics, including SEBASTIAN SHAW, EMMA FROST, JEAN GREY, and DONALD PIERCE.
  • These quality 6-inch figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.
  • This MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HELLFIRE CLUB COLLECTION comes in a sleeved box featuring premium, detailed illustrations inspired by the MARVEL comics.
  • Includes 4 figures and 15 accessories.
  • Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September.

  • In true Marvel fashion, the live stream ended with a cryptic sneak peek of something else to come when we got a look at a hand accessory. The had was covered with a yellow glove and was holding a second yellow glove. No further information about the accessory was given.
  • To take it a step further, the team made it seem as though they accidentally came back on live as they “privately” discussed yet another accessory. Not much information about the accessory was given aside from the fact that it was two pieces of a long silver rod that snap together. Fans speculated that it may go with a Stilt-Man figure.
  • You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse “Fan First Friday” live stream here.
 
 
