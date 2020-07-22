Marvel Masterworks 300 Coming March 2021 with First “Howard the Duck” Collection and Comic Shop Variant Cover

Marvel is celebrating the 300th volume of the Marvel Masterworks collectible series with an exclusive comic shop variant of Howard the Duck in March 2021.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of the 300th edition of Marvel Masterworks, Marvel is releasing an exclusive comic shop variant cover with Marvel Masterworks: Howard the Duck Vol. 1 coming in March 2021.
- The Marvel Masterworks series started over thirty years ago and has collected well loved volumes of classic characters including Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Woman, Dazzler, and more in hardcover collections.
- Howard the Duck will receive his first Marvel Masterworks volume in March 2021, the first collection of stories from the character which includes the following comics:
- Howard the Duck (1976) #1-14
- Marvel Treasury Edition (1974) #12
- Material from Fear (1970) #19
- Man-Thing (1974) #1
- Giant-Size Man-Thing (1974) #4-5
- Foom (1973) #15
- Fans can pre-order the standard edition cover now from Amazon.
- Be on the lookout for this comic shop exclusive variant closer to the release date.