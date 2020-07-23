More Venues Reopening in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District

by | Jul 23, 2020 11:01 AM Pacific Time

Several weeks ago, The Disneyland Resort began its phased reopening with the Downtown Disney District. Visitors to the popular destination may have noticed that not everything was open at the time, and today, we have an update regarding three of the venues of the popular shopping, dining, and entertainment district.

What’s Happening:

  • Back in June, we learned about a new store that would be replacing Sanuk. Having opened their doors for the first time yesterday, California Sole offers a whole new look and great summer footwear for men and women in a California-inspired, full-service store. Most of the brands they carry were born in beautiful, sunny California and the staff is very knowledgeable and can share with guests the stories, passion and heart—or “sole”—behind each line of footwear while providing personalized service. The store features Vans, Sanuk, OluKai, Reef and Havaianas, along with Stance socks, Pura Vida bracelets and other accessories.
  • Reopening today, Tortilla Jo’s is offering their favorite mexican dishes, appetizers, and cocktails on their spacious patio.Celebrating the culinary heritage of Mexico, Tortilla Jo’s is the place to be when visiting Downtown Disney. Their south-of-the-border Mexican cuisine and tequila libations all promote the authenticity of an open kitchen restaurant. A sweeping view of the promenade is seen from their outdoor patio and balcony, and the inside cantina is home to over 100 types of tequila that give your margarita an unforgettable flavor. Their vibrant spirit and modern pueblo atmosphere make dining at Tortilla Jo’s an experience not to be missed for Mexican food lovers.
  • Also reopening today is Ballast Point Brewing Company, with its hand-crafted, award-winning beer and sensational California cuisine on the upper deck patio overlooking the Downtown Disney District. This brewery and kitchen features a full menu of locally-inspired cuisine complete with kid-friendly options, and a large variety of award-winning beers fresh from the tap. Enjoy the SoCal sunshine on the aforementioned rooftop patio complete with outdoor bar and lounge area.
  • As a reminder, the face coverings policy at Downtown Disney has been updated, noting that masks must be secured with ties or ear loops, with neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas no longer acceptable. The removal of face masks is only allowed while actively eating or drinking in a stationary position. Guests can not carry a drink in their hand while walking around and use that as a reason to remove their face mask.
  • The complete policy is stated on the official Disneyland website:
    • All Guests ages 2 and older are required to bring and wear face coverings when visiting the Downtown Disney District.
    • All face coverings should:
      • Fully cover an individual’s nose and mouth and allow the Guest to remain hands-free
      • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
      • Be secured with ties or ear loops
      • Be made of breathable material, either disposable or reusable
    • At this time, neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas are not acceptable face coverings.
    • Guests may remove their face covering while actively eating or drinking outside, stationary and maintaining appropriate physical distancing from others.
    • Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules.
    • The use of face coverings is not a substitute for physical distancing.
 
 
