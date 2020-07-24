With [email protected] in full swing today, Hulu held a panel focusing on their new animated series Crossing Swords. Here’s a look at what we learned from that panel.
- The panel included:
- Creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root
- Adam Ray
- Tara Strong
- Seth Green
- Alanna Ubach
- Adam Pally
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- After the entire crew discussed their experience in the creation of season one, Harvatine and Root teased a little bit of what can be expected from the second season, including a recreation of a scene from a cinematic classic and “some knights.”
- After the panel concluded, Nicholas Hoult, who voices Patrick in the show and was not available to be present for the panel, shared a special message expressing his excitement for the show’s second season.
- Crossing Swords was already renewed for a 10-episode second season back in June.
- Want to learn more about Crossing Swords? Check out Alex’s review.
- You can check out the full Crossing Swords panel here:
- Be sure to check back for more coverage from [email protected].