Hulu held a panel focusing on their new animated series Crossing Swords. Here's a look at what we learned from that panel.

The panel included: Creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root Adam Ray Tara Strong Seth Green Alanna Ubach Adam Pally Yvette Nicole Brown

After the entire crew discussed their experience in the creation of season one, Harvatine and Root teased a little bit of what can be expected from the second season, including a recreation of a scene from a cinematic classic and “some knights.”

After the panel concluded, Nicholas Hoult, who voices Patrick in the show and was not available to be present for the panel, shared a special message expressing his excitement for the show’s second season.

Crossing Swords was already renewed for a 10-episode second season back in June.

