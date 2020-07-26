With [email protected] wrapping up today, the event still had a handful of exciting panels to share today. One of those panels focused on the new drama series NEXT coming to Fox this fall. Here’s a look at what we learned from the NEXT panel.

The panel featured: Creator and executive producer Manny Coto John Slattery Fernanda Andrade Michael Mosley Jason Butler Harner Eve Harlow



The panel opened with a sneak peek at the opening scene of the new thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence.

Coto shared a story about his inspiration for the show coming from an incident with his Amazon Echo going rogue in the middle of the night.

The panel was asked about whether or not working on this show made them more or less worried about the potential threat of technology and they all agreed that they are now more worried.

Slattery, who stars in the new series, referred to the show as “a manhunt, but there’s no man.”

Slattery portrays a Silicon Valley pioneer, who teams with cybercrime agent Fernanda Andrade, to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

You can watch the complete NEXT panel here: