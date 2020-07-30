First Trailer, Premiere Date for “A Wilderness of Error” Released by FX

FX has released the first trailer for their coming docuseries, A Wilderness of Error, as well as the series premiere date, according to Deadline.

A Wilderness of Error , which will premiere on September 25, is a docuseries about Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family.

, which will premiere on September 25, is a docuseries about Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family. The series is based off of Errol Morris’ book of the same name and follows the events that lead to one of the most noteworthy true crimes of the past century.

The five-part series will also explore the rumored narratives of the murders and the aftermath.

The trailer, seen above, shows clips of interview footage, MacDonald family videos and news clips covering the killings.

The first three episodes of A Wilderness of Error will air back-to-back on September 25 starting at 8 PM, with the final two episodes coming the following week.

will air back-to-back on September 25 starting at 8 PM, with the final two episodes coming the following week. FX also shared art for the coming docuseries.