New Teaser for Fourth Installment of “Fargo” Released by FX

While we still don’t know exactly when we’re going to get to see it, FX has released a new teaser for the upcoming fourth season of their hit drama series Fargo.

FX announced a delay in production of the fourth installment of its limited series back in March and has not yet announced a premiere date.

This new teaser simply offers “Coming Soon” in place of a potential date.

We do know that Fargo was included when FX announced its original programming slate through 2021

Fargo is created by Noah Hawley.

Fargo synopsis:

“The fourth season of Fargo is set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, where two criminal syndicates — one Italian, one African-American — have struck an uneasy peace. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons. Chris Rock will play the head of one of the syndicates, who has surrendered his son to his enemy, and who must raise his son’s enemy as his own. But then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies — and everything changes.”

Season Four stars: