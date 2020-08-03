Lifetime Extends Partnership with Robin Roberts With Four Picture Deal, Greenlights New Movie, “Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story”

A partnership between Lifetime and TV Personality Robin Roberts is growing stronger thanks to a new extended deal that will bring us four new movies, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

2019 Disney Legend Robin Roberts has extended an already fruitful partnership with the Lifetime Television Networks to develop four new films for the popular channel.

The first in these films will be Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story , starring Tony Award nominee, SAG and Grammy Award-winning actress Danielle Brooks.

, starring Tony Award nominee, SAG and Grammy Award-winning actress Danielle Brooks. Born in New Orleans, Mahalia began singing at an early age and went on to become one of the most revered gospel figures in U.S. history, melding her music with the civil rights movement. Her recording of the song "Move on Up a Little Higher" sold millions of copies, skyrocketing her to international fame and gave her the opportunity to perform at diverse settings including in front of a racially integrated audience at the prestigious Carnegie Hall and at John F. Kennedy's inaugural ball. An active supporter of the Civil Rights Movement, Jackson sang at numerous rallies, including the March on Washington in 1963 alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in hopes that her music would encourage and inspire racial equality.

The film is set to be directed by Tony Award and Obie Award-winning, Emmy-nominated Broadway and television director, Kenny Leon.

Danielle Brooks is best known for her role as "Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson" in the Netflix series, Orange is the New Black. For her performance, Brooks received two NAACP Image Award nominations for "Best Actress in a Comedy Series" and was also the recipient of the Young Hollywood Award for "Breakthrough Actress."

What They’re Saying: