The Walt Disney Company Is Committed To Reaching Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Disney has reaffirmed their company wide commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the future.
What’s Happening:
- As part of Disney’s long-term goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, a new solar facility opened last year near Walt Disney World.
- The new solar facility is capable of powering two Disney theme parks, which will reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by more than 52,000 metric tons.
- As stated in the graphic above, the environmental impact of the new facility is the equivalent of removing 9,300 cars from the roads each year.
- The new facility takes up 270-acres, providing 50+-megawatts of solar power, harnessing the full power of the Sunshine State.
- It was built in collaboration with the Reedy Creek Improvement District and Origis Energy USA.
- The new facility joins other company efforts that include:
- The popular “Hidden Mickey” solar array at Walt Disney World.
- Rooftop solar facilities at Disney’s Burbank Studio lot and corporate headquarters.
- A solar rooftop parking system at the Glendale Grand Central Creative Campus.
- Geothermal energy efforts at Disneyland Paris.
- Solar powered water heaters at Castaway Cay.
- Solar panels that power Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure.