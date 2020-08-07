As the 2020 election draws ever closer, ABC News will be bringing audiences extensive and comprehensive coverage of this year’s Democratic and Republican National Conventions. From Primetime to podcasts, the ABC News teams, contributors, and analysts will report daily on what’s happening.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News today announced they will present daily special coverage from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET for both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions on the following days:
- Democratic National Convention – Monday, August 17-Thursday, August 20
- Republican National Convention – Monday, August 24-Thursday, August 27
- Primetime coverage will air for one hour (10:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on the ABC Television Network during each of the weeks.
- ABC News Live will kick off primetime coverage each day at 7:00 pm ET on the network’s steaming news channel.
- Audiences across the country can follow ABC News Digital channels for comprehensive coverage of both conventions on ABCNews.com, the ABC News mobile app, and Apple News.
- Anchoring the coverage from New York City on each of the four nights of both conventions will be:
- George Stephanopoulos
- David Muir
- Linsey Davis
- Additional teams report on the state of the election, the candidates and the issues most important to Americans are Byron Pitts, Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Pierre Thomas, Tom Llamas, Cecilia Vega, Terry Moran, Nate Silver, and Matthew Dowd
- Contriubtors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, and Sara Fagen, and Leah Wright Rigueur will provide analysis on the race and all the latest developments.
- ABC’s Mary Bruce, Rachel Scott, and Alex Perez will be in the field reporting on developments from the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention.
ABC News Live:
- ABC News Live will have comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2020 RNC and DNC conventions with Stephanopoulos and team leading coverage starting at 9:00 pm ET each night.
- Primetime coverage begins at 7:00 pm ET every day of both conventions anchored by Davis who will be joined by Llamas, Rick Klein, MaryAlice Parks, and others.
- ABC News Live Update’s Diane Macedo will feature previews and recaps of the conventions throughout the day starting each morning at 9:00 am ET.
ABC News Digital:
- Coverage will include videos on why these conventions will be historic, a viewer’s guide, and significant moments from previous conventions.
- Social newscast “On Location” will have extensive coverage throughout the conventions – exclusively for Facebook Watch.
- FiveThirtyEight will present live blog coverage each night of the conventions.
- FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast will have special nightly episodes featuring reactions and analysis of each convention day.
- ABC News Radio will offer three hours of coverage each night of the DNC from 8:00 to 11:00 pm ET.
- Coverage plans for the RNC will be similar, pending the party’s schedule of events.
- ABC News Radio will also offer multiple one-minute Status Reports each night.
- Correspondent teams will include: Aaron Katersky and Karen Travers, Alex Stone, Ryan Burrow, and Jim Ryan. Steve Roberts will join for analysis.
Podcasts:
- ABC News’ Start Here podcast will provide coverage each day.
- Powerhouse Politics podcast will release special editions each day during the conventions. Episodes will feature interviews with key players and provide analysis.
- ABC NewsOne will provide full coverage with Multi-Platform Reporters Trevor Ault, Ines De La Cuetara, Andrew Dymburt, Alex Presha, and Zohreen Shah reporting on the conventions.
Marc Burstein is the senior executive producer of ABC News Special Events.