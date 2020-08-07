ABC News to Present Daily Coverage of Democratic and Republican National Conventions Across Multiple Platforms

As the 2020 election draws ever closer, ABC News will be bringing audiences extensive and comprehensive coverage of this year’s Democratic and Republican National Conventions. From Primetime to podcasts, the ABC News teams, contributors, and analysts will report daily on what’s happening.

What’s Happening:

ABC News today announced Democratic National Convention – Monday, August 17-Thursday, August 20 Republican National Convention – Monday, August 24-Thursday, August 27

Primetime coverage will air for one hour (10:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on the ABC Television Network during each of the weeks.

ABC News Live

Audiences across the country can follow ABC News Digital channels for comprehensive coverage of both conventions on ABCNews.com

Anchoring the coverage from New York City on each of the four nights of both conventions will be: George Stephanopoulos David Muir Linsey Davis

Additional teams report on the state of the election, the candidates and the issues most important to Americans are Byron Pitts, Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Pierre Thomas, Tom Llamas, Cecilia Vega, Terry Moran, Nate Silver, and Matthew Dowd

Contriubtors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, and Sara Fagen, and Leah Wright Rigueur will provide analysis on the race and all the latest developments.

ABC’s Mary Bruce, Rachel Scott, and Alex Perez will be in the field reporting on developments from the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention.

ABC News Live:

ABC News Live will have comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2020 RNC and DNC conventions with Stephanopoulos and team leading coverage starting at 9:00 pm ET each night.

Primetime coverage begins at 7:00 pm ET every day of both conventions anchored by Davis who will be joined by Llamas, Rick Klein, MaryAlice Parks, and others.

ABC News Live Update ’s Diane Macedo

ABC News Digital:

Coverage will include videos on why these conventions will be historic, a viewer’s guide, and significant moments from previous conventions.

Social newscast “On Location”

FiveThirtyEight will present live blog coverage each night of the conventions.

FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast

ABC News Radio will offer three hours of coverage each night of the DNC from 8:00 to 11:00 pm ET.

Coverage plans for the RNC will be similar, pending the party’s schedule of events.

ABC News Radio will also offer multiple one-minute Status Reports each night.

Correspondent teams will include: Aaron Katersky and Karen Travers, Alex Stone, Ryan Burrow, and Jim Ryan. Steve Roberts will join for analysis.

Podcasts:

ABC NewsOne will provide full coverage with Multi-Platform Reporters Trevor Ault, Ines De La Cuetara, Andrew Dymburt, Alex Presha, and Zohreen Shah reporting on the conventions.

Marc Burstein is the senior executive producer of ABC News Special Events.